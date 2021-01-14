Liverpool vs Manchester United: 5 memorable United wins

Only once before have the two great clubs gone head to head for the Premier League title, with United coming out on top in the 2008/09 season despite the 4-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

There have been plenty of dramatic league meetings down the years, here are fave standout victories. Sorry, they’re sorted by personal preference, not chronological order.

United 1-0 Liverpool – 22/01/2006

A proper battle, this one. Neither side gave each other anything until Rio Ferdinand’s last-gasp winner sent the Old Trafford faithful wild. None more so than Gary Neville who went crazy in front of the travelling scousers.

United 3-2 Liverpool – 19/09/2010

Dimitar Berbatov. What a player. Not many players can bag a hattrick against Pepe Reina, let alone complete it with a stunning self-set overhead kick. Steven Gerrard netted twice for Roy Hodgson’s Liverpool, but the Bulgarian’s finishing masterclass was worthy of winning any game – and it won this one in style.





Liverpool 0-1 United – 03/03/2007

Another 1-0 win and another stoppage time winner from a centre half, this time at Anfield. After Paul Scholes’ 85th minute red card, no one saw John O’Shea’s finish in front of the Kop coming. Absolute scenes in the away end – one of the greatest sights in football.

Liverpool 1-2 United – 01/12/2002

Diego Forlan didn't have the best time at United, but struck gold when he took full advantage of two shocking Jerzy Dudek errors. The Uruguayan netted twice in the space of three minutes to give the Red Devils a vital win. Can another Uruguayan can repeat the feat on Sunday.

Liverpool 1-2 United – 22/03/2015

Ask any United fan about this game and they’ll smirk straight away. Having seen his side perform well below-par in the first half, Steven Gerrard came on at half time only to be sent off for a stamp on Ander Herrera just thirty-eight seconds later. On a side note, Juan Mata’s sublime brace bettered Daniel Sturridge’s goal for the hosts. What a day for United it was.

So then, there have been some sensational battles and thrilling wins down the years. Anfield hasn't been a happy hunting ground in recent years, but Olé has taken the club back to the top of the table at this stage of the season for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's farewell campaign of 2012/13. With that in mind, it seems like now more than ever is the best time for United to get another famous win on Merseyside.