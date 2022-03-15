Blackpool vs Sheffield United preview: How to watch, kick-off time, team news, predicted lineups and ones to watch

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Blackpool's Josh Bowler during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Swansea City at Bloomfield Road on March 12, 2022 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Not many will have expected Blackpool to be chasing the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship, but the Seasiders find themselves six points away from Sheffield United in sixth, making this fixture particularly important to both sides.

Blackpool find themselves in good form heading into this match, searching for their fourth win in a row. The last time the Seasiders won four Championship fixtures in a row was back in 2010, the season that the club were promoted to the Premier League.

Sheffield United are another team that have spent time between League One and the Premier League in recent times, and find themselves in the hunt for promotion to the promised land again. However, a 4-1 loss last time out to Coventry City has shown the Blades' vulnerabilities and they will be looking to get back on track instantly.

Team news

Blackpool will play this fixture with an extensive injury list that includes players such as Keshi Anderson, Sonny Carey, Luke Garbutt, Richard Keogh, Chris Maxwell, Mathew Virtue-Thick, and Grant Ward.

Seasiders boss Neil Critchley is hoping Jordan Thorniley will be back in contention for Sheffield United after missing out against Swansea City with illness.

The squad is expected to remain similar to Saturday's 1-0 win over Swansea otherwise.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that John Fleck and Liverpool loanee Ben Davies are doubts for this fixture, adding to an ever-growing injury list.

When asked about Fleck and Davies' chances of making the game in his pre-match conference, Heckingbottom said: "Probably not. It's easier to go through who we have got.

"Over 50% of our first-team outfielders are injured, so not much change. Them two aren't far away, Flecky didn't train with us today.

"We'll have to wait and see, but again, because how light we are, I just don't see us risking it. We can't afford more players out. You see our bench, we can't afford anymore out so we have to be cautious."

Oliver McBurnie is another player that could miss out with a dead leg as well as Brentford loanee Charlie Goode who will be out for a couple of weeks with a knee issue.

George Baldock has been rescanned again for his knee injury and Enda Stevens won't be available due to illness.

These injuries add to the list of long-term absentees David McGoldrick, Rhian Brewster and Jack O'Connell.

Predicted lineups

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Husband, James, Bowler, Stewart, Dougall, Kirk, Madine

Sheffield United: Foderingham, Gordon, Egan, Robinson, Osborn, Berge, Norwood, Hourihane, Norrington-Davies, Sharp, Gibbs-White

Ones to watch

Gary Madine

Gary Madine has scored six of his last eight league goals at Bloomfield Road, providing a real threat at home for the Seasiders and will be hoping to add to that impressive record against Sheffield United.

Morgan Gibbs-White

The last three times that Gibbs-White has scored in an away game, it has been the opening goal for the Blades. The 22-year-old Wolves loanee is on eight goals and seven assists in the Championship and will be looking to keep impressing United boss Paul Heckingbottom.

Previous meetings

The last time these two sides met was late October, where Blackpool won their first league game against Sheffield United in 12 years, courtesy of a late goal from Keshi Anderson.

If the Seasiders are to win this fixture, it will be their first season double over the Blades since 1976/77.

How to watch

The match is on Wednesday, March 16, and will kick off at 19:45 GMT. Coverage of the game will be available on Sky Sports Football Red Button.