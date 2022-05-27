Solihull Moors Vs Chesterfield FC: National League Play-Off Semi-Final Preview

Team News

Solihull Moors have no fresh injury concerns going into Sunday’s crucial match in the play-offs. Therefore, with McDonnell replacing the injured Boot, it’s likely to be an unchanged/minimal changed side.



Predicted Line-Up: McDonnell (GK) ; Clarke, Howe, Maynard, Boyes ; Maycock, Storer ; Barnett, Sbarra, Dallas ; Hudlin (4-2-3-1)

As for Chesterfield, they are also injury free after their crucial victory against Halifax Townin the previous round. Therefore, their match sharper squad is likely to stay unchanged.



Predicted Line-Up: Loach (GK) ; Williams, Grimes, Maguire ; King, Kellermann, Whelan, Miller ; Mandeville ; Rowe, Khan (3-4-1-2)

Form Guide

Solihull Moors go into Sunday’s match, on a five match winning run in the National League. They also ended their season with just one league defeat since Early January. This was against the league champions Stockport County.



Chesterfield are currently unbeaten in their previous two matches, both against Halifax Town. Before that, they had lost their last three on the bounce, ending the season poorly which Paul Cook wouldn’t have been happy with.



Head To Head Record

Solihull Moors and Chesterfield have met on eight separate occasions in all competitions. Firstly, Solihull have picked up four wins including one during the last meeting between the side. As for Chesterfield, they have won twice, including a victory during their last trip to the midlands. There has also been two separate draws but fortunately, this one will have a winner.

Previous Meeting

The last time Solihull Moors and Chesterfield faced off was back in February. This game saw the visitors (Solihull Moors) pick up a comeback victory over the ten men.

Chesterfield took the lead after fourteen minutes through a clever finish by Alex Whittle. The hosts then doubled their lead just six minutes later, from an excellent shot by Akwasi Asante. The game then got interesting when Curtis Weston was shown a straight red card for the hosts. This allowed Solihull to comeback, which they did through an excellent James Clarke goal. Five minutes into the second half, Solihull made it two through Callum Maycock before full-back Harry Boyes wrapped up the points.

Player To Watch - Solihull Moors

My player to watch for Solihull Moors, has to be their flying Scotsman Andrew Dallas who finished the league season with nineteen goals.

Dallas will be keen to hit twenty plus goals this season, especially after failing to add to his total against Boreham Wood last time out. He will have chances and will be desperate to send the Moors to the final.

If Solihull Moors want a play-off win, they need their star, more experienced players to really make the step up when it counts on Sunday.

Player To Watch - Chesterfield FC

My player to watch for Chesterfield is their striker Danny Rowe, who currently has six league goals for the club this season.

Rowe opened the scoring for the visitors in mid-week, during their victory against Halifax Town. He has plenty of confidence in front of goal and will be desperate to reclaim his striking form. He will cause Solihull problems that’s for sure.

Likewise, if Chesterfield are going to win, they have got to use their match sharpness and experience to their advantage to really tire out the Solihull side.

How To Watch The Game

Sunday afternoons match between Solihull Moors and Chesterfield is going to be huge for either side. So much so, that tickets in both ends have been completely sold out. Therefore, unless your offered a ticket, it’s going to be very tough to get through.