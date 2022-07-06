McNally Extends Moors Stay

Solihull Moors have received yet another boost as promising defender Reiss McNally signs a new one year contract at the Armco Arena.

The 21-year-old is currently in his second stint with the National League side, and to date has scored once in fourteen appearances for the Moors.



McNally provides Neal Ardley’s side with some much needed defensive versatility as he can operate at centre-back or full back, making him a managers dream. Following the departures of loanees Harry Boyes (end of loan, now at Forest Green Rovers) and Lois Maynard (end of loan, now at Oldham Athletic), McNally will begin his spell by providing cover in those positions.

The defender already has a lot of National League experience under his belt, having had loan spells at Brackley Town, Hereford and Telford United all in the division below. Therefore, last season, McNally was limited to just three first team appearances for Solihull Moors. One of which, was coming on as a late substitution in the play-off final defeat to Grimsby Town.



McNally becomes the third Solihull Moors player, to extend their stays at the club in this transfer window. We have already seen forward Justin Donawa and star man Joe Sbarra extend their stays with the club. Subsequently, Solihull have also signed three players so far as Alex Reid, Louie Moulden and Joey Jones have joined Neal Ardley’s side, ahead of an interesting 2022/23 National League season.



Upon signing a new deal, McNally told the club “It’s good to be back. After seeing how well the lads did last season, hopefully I can play a bigger part in this season and do as well as we did. It’s about playing – you can train all you want but the best thing to do is play. Whether it’s been here and I’ve had to come in and do a job or out on loan, I’ve just tried to gain as much experience as I can.”