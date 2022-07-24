Watford vs Sheffield United: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

Watford will face Sheffield United in their opening game of the season as the EFL Championship season gets underway with both teams eyeing promotion back to the Premier League, which shall make it a mouth-watering clash between the two sides.

New Watford Head Coach, Rob Edwards will manage his first competitive match in charge of the Hornets after leaving newly promoted Forest Green Rovers in May, to join the recently relegated side.

Edwards has outlined how much he is looking forward to the occasion and how excited he is to meet the Watford fans and experience the Vicarage Road atmosphere under the lights.

The Hornets have only lost their opening league game in just one of the last 15 seasons, a record which they will hope continues. However, with a record of 12 League home defeats in their last 13, Watford cannot rely on recent history.

The Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom says that he cannot 'turn a blind eye' to the standard of defending from his team in the past few pre season matches, but still looks forward to the new season, after just narrowly missing out on a place at Wembley in the play-off final last season.

The 45-year-old still wants more signings to add to his team, but his request comes with conditions, and he has reiterated about the profile of players he wants. Although, it is important to say that he will be pleased with his options in defence having been stretched in this department last season.

Team news

Watford

The Hornets are expected to line-up similarly to how they did in their most recent pre season friendlies and the Watford Observer understands that Daniel Bachmann will begin the season in goal.

Mario Gaspar has left Villarreal after 15 years to join the recently relegated side, but the 31-year-old is not expected to be named in the starting XI on Monday evening. Defenders Kiko Femenia and Samir have left the club this week, which may mean that we see fringe players as well as players playing out of their natural position.

Club captain Tom Cleverley is still recovering from an injury, which may see him miss out on his opening game; other midfield partner Imran Louza is predicted to be absent due to injury until at least mid-September

Sheffield United

The Blades have many injuries to deal with, Jack O'Connell and Jayden Bogle being long-term absentees. Adam Davis, Tommy Doyle and Oli McBurnie are also expected to miss the clash against Watford.

Captain Billy Sharp is currently undergoing medical tests to see if he will be ready - although if he is to miss out he may be a substitute option for Heckingbottom.

There are also chances for Aneel Ahmedhodzic and Ciaran Clark to both make their debuts. With United's striking options currently sparse, it may lead to Reda Khadra, who has signed on loan from Brighton, to make his debut sooner than anticipated.

Likely lineups

Watford: Bachmann (GK), Sema, Sierralta, Cathcart, Kabasele, Kamara, Kayembe, Dele-Bashiru, Pedro, Dennis, Sarr (3-4-3)

Sheffield United: Foderingham (GK), Ahmedhodzic, Egan, Clark, Baldock, Berge, Norwood, Norrington, Khadra, Ndiaye, Brewster (3-4-2-1)

Key players

Iliman Ndiaye (Sheff Utd)

The Blades boss has revealed that youngster Iliman Ndiaye has already played his way into the first team for the opening game of the season against Watford, after what he called fantastic performances from the Senegalese in recent pre season friendlies.

The attacking midfielder was a key part of the team that finished their campaign strongly, last season he registered a total of nine goal involvements (G7, A2) in 32 games in England's second division.

João Pedro (Watford)

The 20-year-old Brazilian featured in 28 Premier League matches last season for the Hornets, but only scored a total of three league goals playing as a forward. While you could never doubt Joao's talent and skill, you may ask the question of why he has not done it on a consistent level in a Watford shirt.

The last time Watford played in the Championship was the 20/21 campaign, Pedro played in 38 of the 46 matches and scored a sum of 9 goals. He is likely to play an important role this forthcoming season and with his talent, he can become of interest to the top clubs in England and abroad.

Previous meeting

The two sides last locked horns as far back as Boxing day 2019 at Bramall lane, The away team took an early through Spaniard Gerard Deulofeu, but just minutes later the home team quickly equalized from the penalty spot as their captain Oliver Norwood got on the score sheet, the game ended 0-0 and finished as a stalemate.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be held at the home of Watford, Vicarage Road stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The game will Kick-off at 20:00 BST on Monday, August 1.

How can I watch?

This game is available to watch on Sky Sports Football (UK/Irl), Sky Sports Main Event (UK/Irl) and also available to view via Sky Go.

What the managers have said

Watford manager Rob Edwards spoke to Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill ahead of the game, highlighting how big of a game it is for his side and how much he is looking forward to Monday night.

He said: "Yeah, preparations for the opening game of the season are going very well, I'm looking forward to it and I know it's going to be a great game.

"It will be a great occasion, under the light's at home against a great team like Sheffield United - We couldn't ask for much more. I'm happy with my squad, but the window is still open and bits are going on, but at the moment we're at a good place.

"The training with the boys has been excellent so far and as I said the preparations have been good, we're all ready for it now."

As Sheffield United have some injury concerns and also have to prepare for such a challenging game against Edwards team, Paul Heckingbottom spoke to the local media ahead of his team's first game of the season.

He said: "We will not be out with many for the Watford game now - Jayden long term and progressing well, Tommy back on the grass today with Macca, but Billy Sharp is training with the first team squad and is back in and Oli McBurnie did part of the session today but won't be available for Monday night.

I think everyone is excited about the signing of Khadra, we wanted to get him in because he provides something different and he was desperate to come here and he knows it's a challenge and the fans are excited too off the back of his two performances against us last season.

We will see if we will bring in any more players because there's such a long time before the window shuts things can change in the season. Balance of squad pretty good as it stands but doesn't mean we won't stop looking.

"When Watford appointed Rob Edwards and you are looking from the outside it seems like a different appointment. Rob is someone I know he's put the hours in and someone they have been keeping tabs on."