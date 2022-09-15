The kids are alright: The impressive youth movement at Blackburn Rovers

BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Blackburn Rovers players celebrate Ben Brereton Diazs goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers at Bloomfield Road on August 31, 2022 in Blackpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Dodd - CameraSport via Getty Images)

This summer marked a period of change at Blackburn Rovers after long-time manager Tony Mowbray departed alongside several staples of the club's first-team in Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell.

Jon Dahl Tomasson replaced Mowbray, Gregg Broughton was brought in as director of football and the club worked tirelessly to replace the departing talents. One thing that hasn't change at Ewood Park, though, is the team's dedication to developing youth.

Over the years, Rovers have become known for the excellent work they have done with their youth academy, with several major names coming through the ranks and breaking into the first-team such as Phil Jones and Damien Duff. That certainly hasn't changed, with a number of the club's current first-team also having been developed in the side's academy.

While a number of championship clubs target short-term success, desperate to return to the Premier League, Rovers continue to show patience and look set for long-term triumph with an impressive crop of young talent making up the squad this season. Whether it's players developed in the club, or smart transfer business, the club have compiled an exciting crop of youngsters that may help them realize their goal to return to England's top division, sooner rather than later.

Rovers have used 10 academy graduates this season

A true testament to the excellent work Rovers have done with their academy in recent years, is the fact they've featured 10 graduates from their youth ranks so far this season.

Club captain Lewis Travis is one of the bigger success stories to come through the ranks in the last decade, but he is far from the only graduate to break into the squad. John Buckley, Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello have all established their places among the first-team over the last few years.

Since his arrival, Tomasson has been intent on giving the club's youngsters plenty of opportunities and that has seen the likes of Hayden Carter and Jack Vale also break into the squad.

One of the biggest stories of the club's season so far, though, is the emergence of not just one, but two young prospects who look set to become mainstays in the side for years to come. Both Ash Phillips and Adam Wharton have stepped into the first-team and hit the ground running with several seriously impressive performances from both men. Phillips at just 17 years of age already looks like a championship level centre-back, while Wharton is already one of the most exciting prospects the club has had in quite some time and recently signed a contract extension at just 18 years old.

A further three academy stars, Jake Garrett, Jake Batty and Louie Annesley have also been afforded an opportunity in the side through the team's league cup run so far.

With the club struggling financially over recent years - and their activity in the transfer market hindered as a result - the ability to turn to the academy as frequently as Rovers have is a very fortunate and useful one to have.

The club has also focused on bringing young talent in through the transfer market as well

While Rovers academy is filled with plenty of young talent, the club has also shown it isn't afraid to turn to the transfer market in search of even more talented youth.

Tyrhys Dolan stands out as a major success story in recent years when Rovers signed him at the age of 18 following his release from Preston North End in 2020 and he has gone on to become a major fixture in the first-team. This season is already shaping up to be his most influential yet, with four goal involvements in his first nine appearances.

Dillan Markanday and Tyler Morton are another couple of young prospects brought into the club, with the former signing from Tottenham Hotspur in January, while the latter is only at Ewood Park for the season, on loan from Liverpool.

Morton has gotten off to a superb start to life in Lancashire and looks set to play an integral role in the club's success this season, while Markanday is showing flashes of brilliance, but is yet to really break into the side following a long-term injury suffered shortly after his move to Blackburn.

Just before the transfer window ended, Rovers brought in a further two young talents in George Hirst, on loan from Leicester City and defensive midfielder Clinton Mola from VfB Stuttgart. With just a couple of performances so far, the jury is still out on the roles both men will play, but if Rovers' track record when recruiting young talent is anything to go by, they'll certainly make a huge impact over the course of the year.

They are the second youngest squad in the league, but have started the season strongly

The decision to focus on youth could have really backfired on Rovers and the club could have taken a major step back following last year's narrow playoff miss, but instead they're off to an impressive start to the season, currently sitting third in the table.

That's right, despite having the second youngest squad in the league with an average age of 24 years old, trailing only Blackpool's average age of 23.9 in that department, Rovers have only picked up less points than Sheffield United and Norwich City so far this campaign.

Life under Tomasson has gotten off to a much better start than many fans could have anticipated and the young squad, while inconsistent, have really impressed so far.

Now it's fair to say there aren't many who expect the team's superb start to really hold up throughout the season, but for now, it's important to appreciate the excellent work the club has done to build such a bright, young team and regardless of where this campaign takes them, it seems fair to say that the future is looking blindingly bright for Blackburn Rovers.