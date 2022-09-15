Tottenham vs Leicester: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2022

Rodrigo Bentancur on the ball for Spurs in their 2-0 loss against Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur face Leicester City on Saturday evening, as Spurs look to make amends after their disappointing loss against Sporting Lisbon in midweek against a struggling Foxes side.

The Lilywhites had been finding ways to win or draw in recent matches, having been unbeaten until their defeat in Lisbon in the Champions League.

That said, the performances from Antonio Conte's side have been criticised by fans, as Spurs have struggled to rediscover their free-flowing counter attacking style of last term.

As for Leicester, Brendan Rodgers has found himself under pressure of late.

The Foxes are bottom of the Premier League table and winless in their opening six matches, of which they have lost five.

As a result, the match will be important for both sides for different reasons.

Team news

Tottenham Hotspur

Lucas Moura was the only absentee from Spurs' training session held on Thursday, which would suggest that unless there are any late changes, Conte has almost a full squad to work with.

The last few performances from The Lilywhites have been less than impressive, meaning Conte may well make several changes if he feels the need to.

In the event that he does, Emerson Royal could be replaced by Matt Doherty, who was in fine form before being injured late on last season, or new signing Djed Spence at right wing back.

In the event of an alteration of the formation from a 5-2-3 to a 5-3-2, there could be spaces in the starting eleven for new signing Yves Bissouma or Oliver Skipp, who has suffered with various injuries since the turn of the year.

Dejan Kulusevski could easily fit into the starting lineup having been switched with Richarlison in recent weeks as well.

It remains to be seen what Conte will do with his starting lineup in response to the lethargic performance from Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Leicester City

The Foxes are in the same situation as Spurs, with no new players injured, but perhaps there could be changes from Rodgers after a poor start to the campaign.

Ryan Bertrand and Ricardo Pereira are both recovering from long term injuries, meaning neither of them will be available for Saturday evening's clash.

The East Midlands side's last game was on 4 September, meaning there has been a long time for Rodgers to consider switching formation or the starting lineup ahead of the game.

Leicester legend Jamie Vardy could start, having made a cameo off the bench in The Foxes' 5-2 loss against Brighton last game.

Meanwhile, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Timothy Castagne could also be recalled to the starting lineup for Saturday's game.

Likely lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Lloris; Doherty, Romero, Dier, Lenglet, Perisic; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Leicester City

Ward; Justin, Evans, Amartey, Castagne; Barnes, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Daka, Vardy.

Key players

Harry Kane

The Englishman's record against his former club is well documented, having scored 17 goals in the Premier League for Spurs when playing The Foxes.

Kane has managed to perfect his all-round game in recent years and is now arguably The Lilywhites' best creator and finisher.

A world class talent, Kane will be hoping to add to his five goals for the campaign so far when he faces The Foxes.

Whilst he has perhaps not hit his best form yet this season, he will be a big threat to a vulnerable Leicester backline on the day.

James Maddison

Having failed to reach the high standards he has set for himself in recent years so far this term, Maddison will be hoping to return to his usual standards in North London.

The 25-year-old has also managed to get on the score sheet in this fixture, netting twice against Spurs.

He was also unfortunate not to be awarded a goal which was eventually given as an own goal against Toby Alderweireld in December 2020.

Maddison is dangerous from range and a good passer of the ball, making him the perfect candidate to attempt to break down the Tottenham low block.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The fixture is being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home of the North London club since 2019.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off for the game is at 5.30pm BST, which is the evening game on Saturday. Both sides will hope to earn a vital three points to recover from their previous defeats.

How can I watch?

The match can be watched in the UK on Sky Sports with a subscription.