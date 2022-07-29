Blackburn Rovers vs QPR: Championship Preview, Gameweek 1, 2022

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Blackburn Rovers' Sam Gallagher and Queens Park Rangers' Sam Field during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Queens Park Rangers at Ewood Park on February 26, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Paul Greenwood - CameraSport via Getty Images)

It is the start of a new era for both clubs, as Jon Dahl Tomasson and Michael Beale take charge of Blackburn Rovers and QPR respectively for the very first time.

Both teams fell agonizingly short of the play-offs last season, after a year seemingly filled with promise, and want to quickly put that behind them with a bright start to the campaign.

Team news

Blackburn Rovers

This summer proved to be one of major change for Rovers , as long-term manager Tony Mowbray departed after over five years in charge, but so too did three key figures in the club's first-team.

Captain Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell all left once their contracts expired after last season's conclusion, leaving three rather sizeable holes in the club's first-team.

Despite this, the Lancashire side have only made one signing so far, with Barnsley right-back Callum Brittain being brought in to replace Nyambe.

After a first healthy pre-season in three years, Bradley Dack will almost feel like a completely new signing, as will a recovered Dillan Markanday. The former Tottenham Hotspur man featured just once for the club following his arrival in January, before an injury ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

QPR

Similarly to the home side, QPR saw a number of first-team players leave the club this summer, with the most noticeable being striker Charlie Austin's move to Brisbane Roar.

Unlike Rovers, though, Beale's side have been busy in the transfer market, bringing in four new players.

Experienced Championship defender Jake Clarke-Salter is a huge get for the club, signing on a free from Chelsea, as well as left-back Kenneth Paal, who also arrived on a free from PEC Zwolle in Holland.

The R's also turned to the loan market, bringing in Tyler Roberts and Taylor Richards from Premier League sides Leeds United and Brighton respectively, but as Roberts continues to build up his fitness, he may not be available for Saturday's opener.

Likely lineups

Blackburn Rovers (4-3-3)

Kaminski, Brittain, Wharton, Ayala, Pickering, Dack, Travis, Buckley, Dolan, Gallagher, Brereton Diaz.

QPR (4-3-3)

Dieng, Kakay, Clarke-Salter, Dickie, Paal, Dozzell, Field, Johansen, Willock, Dykes, Chair.

Key players

Ben Brereton Diaz

After a breakout campaign last season, Blackburn will once again look to Ben Brereton Diaz to lead them going forward. The attacker had a dazzling season in front of goal last year, with 22 goals destroying his tally in his three previous years at the club combined.

Chris Willock

While QPR have an array of bright young forwards, it is Chris Willock who proves to be most instrumental in their success. The 23-year-old had a superb season last time out, with seven goals and 11 assists. He will once again before pivotal in their success this year.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Blackburn Rovers' home ground, Ewood Park in Blackburn, Lancashire.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 (BST) on Saturday, July 30.

How can I watch?

The game will not be televised in the United Kingdom and Ireland, but is available for purchase on iFollow for fans overseas.