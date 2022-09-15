Antonio Conte demands a "good reaction" from his side against Leicester

Antonio Conte is demanding a "good reaction" from his side this weekend against Leicester City. The Italian believes it is "important to get a win", but expects a tough test on Saturday evening.

Tottenham Hotspur put in a disappointing performance against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday, as they conceded two goals in stoppage time.

However, the Italian's attention is now focused onto this weekend. Spurs are currently unbeaten in the Premier League and find themselves in third place.

In contrast, the Foxes are yet to win in the league this season, and lost 5-2 to Brighton recently. Pressure is mounting on Brendan Rodgers to change the story, otherwise, he could face the sack.

Creating a Reaction

After suffering their first defeat of the season midweek, Tottenham will be hoping to bounce back as soon as possible. The Lilywhites struggled to create significant chances in Lisbon, but now they have the chance to make amends at the weekend.

Conte is demanding a "good reaction" from his side and hopes they can win an important match.

He said: "You know very well that we have to try in every game to get a win. This has to be our reality and for this reason you have to understand that when we lose, we are totally in the opposite side. And for this reason we have to feel, we have to be a bit angry, and to try and have a good reaction."

"Because now we have the possibility to play another game in the Premier League, and for us it's important to get a win, but at the same time you know you're playing against Leicester. The table at the moment is not faithful to them because we are talking about a really good team, a really good squad."

"We are talking about Brendan Rodgers who is a really good manager who won a lot in his career. For this reason we have to pay great attention."

Despite winning the golden boot last season, Heung-Min Son is yet to score for Spurs this season. After eight games in all competitions, he has just one goal contribution.

Some fans believe it is time for the Korean to be dropped from the lineup, and Conte believes no player is undroppable.

He said: "There are no players that are undroppable. This has to be very clear. There are no players that are undroppable. Because if I tell this, it’s only to try to help my players and to try to avoid injuries, to try to have players at the top of their form and to have a good performance. If I am telling this it is only to protect my players and to give them the possibility to be, in every moment, at the top."

"Then you know very well you can play one game well, another you can score, another not, but my task is to try to protect my players and to protect the team. Also to find the right way to have a result."

"Don't forgot sometimes when you don't start with certain players, it means during the game you have this player with the possibility to use him during the game. But I repeat if we want to play this four competitions and especially I repeat the Champions League because it is different to play Europa League or Conference League."

"Europa League and Conference League can give you the possibility in the group stages to make rotations and then also if you drop a bit the quality of the starting XI, maybe you can win the game. In the Champions League they are always massive games and for this reason I need to have all my players available. I need all my players available for rotation to be in every moment ready when I call them to play and to play well for the team, for the club, for the fans, for everybody."

An opportunity for Eric Dier

After over two years away from the English national team, Eric Dier was finally recalled to the squad for the upcoming Nations League games.

The Englishman has been in some of the best form of his life since Conte's arrival, which has led to recognition from Gareth Southgate.

The Italian is delighted for the centre-back and believes it is thoroughly deserved.

He said: "First of all I'm really pleased because when my players are called up to the national teams, we are really proud. Because it means we are working very well, and we are trying to help the players to go with the national teams. In this case for Eric it was a really good achievement for him, but what I can only tell him is that this has to be a point of start."

"That he has to gain the possibility to go to the World Cup, especially in this month and a half that we have before the World Cup. To continue to play well, to have a good performance, to show he has really good stability, that he is a really reliable player. And what I can tell him is only this - continue on this way, to continue to work hard and have this concentration. For the rest I think my staff and I and team-mates are very happy for this call up to the national team."

Yves Bissouma's Struggle

After joining from Brighton in the summer, the Mali international has struggled to live up to the hype. The midfielder was regarded as one of the best in the league last season, yet the 26-year-old failed to control the midfield in his only start of the season against West Ham.

Conte admitted the player is struggling to understand the technical aspect of the game, and admits it may take time.

He said: "If you compare other midfielders I have seen that other teams spent £60m, £70m, £50m. It depends on the view. I think that we spent the right money. Don't forget that we spent a lot of money on players that now have gone out on loan."

"It doesn't matter if you spend money, you need to have players to go into our idea of football. There are players that do this quickly like Richarlison, Lenglet, like Perisic and then other players that need a bit of time."

"Also the midfielder is a specific role for us, with the ball and without the ball. It's not simple. I ask for some moments, some positions. They have to be a point of reference in every moment of the game."

"The midfielder for sure, to go into our idea of football is maybe the most difficult position, but we are talking about a player that has great skill, good running. With the ball he's really good, defensively he has to pay more attention. More attention because especially we only have two midfielders and then they have to be good with the ball and without the ball, but I'm really happy with his signing."

Tottenham Hotspur host Leicester City at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this Saturday at 5:30 PM BST. Both sides will be aiming to bounce back from recent disappointment, which should lead to an entertaining encounter between the sides.