Solihull boss linked with two EFL clubs: What's the latest?

Solihull Moors manager Neal Ardley has been linked with the vacant jobs of two different EFL sides this week but what do we know so far and what could the future hold?

Ardley took over as manager of Solihull Moors in June 2021, following the departure of former boss Mark Yates.

However, which sides have been linked with him, would it be right for him to go and has any contact been made? Let's find out...

Solihull Moors record under Ardley to date

Neal Ardley is currently in his second season in charge of the National League side, and to say thing's have gone well wouldn't be kind enough to such a strong character.

In his debut season, Ardley was tasked with the tough job of maintaining Solihull Moors' rise through the National League, from a relegation candidate to a side fighting for promotion to the football league. In the season before he took over, Solihull finished 11th in the National League, achieving 64 points which was one of their best finishes to a fifth tier season in the club's history.

The following season, Solihull Moors took the National League by storm, climbing into the play-off places and leapfrogging Halifax Town in the final few games, to finish third in the table. By finishing third, the club reached the automatic qualification places in the play-offs and did so as one of the most in-form football clubs in the entire country, losing just three league games in the first half of 2022.

In the play-offs, Solihull originally beat Chesterfield to reach a thrilling National League play-off final against Grimsby Town, a side destined to make an immediate return to the football league. At the London Stadium, former Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin put them ahead, before being forced off injured. Grimsby came back to win the game in extra time, blowing Solihull's chances of reaching the fourth tier for the first time in the club's history.

This season, Solihull Moors have continued to fight for their place in the play-off picture, and at the time of writing they sit in sixth place, and despite their three defeats, they remain a strong team in the play-off mix.

Which sides are interested in him?

According to the latest BetVictor odds (as of Wednesday 19th October), Solihull Moors manager Neal Ardley is the current favourite for two EFL roles, but the two clubs are in different leagues.

The first side is League One side Exeter City, who have recently lost Matt Taylor to Championship side Rotherham United. Ardley has been the bookies favourite for the club, this entire week and rumours have appeared on social media, suggesting Ardley has already been interviewed. However, these rumours are currently wide of the mark.

Elsewhere, League Two strugglers Crawley Town are also believed to be interested in Ardley, despite sitting second from bottom in the division just above the National League.

Exeter City links

Matt Taylor has recently left the newly promoted League One side, after being approached by Rotherham United in the last few weeks.

Taylor is relatively inexperienced, but seemingly suited the style of play and the club as a whole very well and his departure was certainly a tough one for his side to take.

Ardley is more experienced than Taylor, but the step up from the National League to League One is huge, and it would certainly be a huge risk for a club like Exeter. There is no denying the fact that Ardley has earned a big move with his work at the club, but the League One side are more than capable of getting someone who would be more affordable to them, considering it would cost them a chunk of money to bring someone like Ardley in.

Crawley Town links

Following the departure of Crawley Town manager Kevin Betsy two weeks ago, links have began to spiral across social media.

With the new owners (Wagmi united) taking control of the club over the summer period, the club overseen a change in players as well as staff members.

Now, Neal Ardley would be a strong fit for the League Two side, he has plenty of experience in the EFL, and know's exactly how to get the best out of his players. Including some of Crawley's existing players like Dominic Telford. However, given their league position compared to Solihull's, there isn't many places between the two sides, despite them being in separate division's. Therefore, a move to the League Two side would definitely be considered a sideways step for Ardley.

Would leaving be the correct call?

Neal Ardley has spent the last sixteen months, building something very special at Solihull Moors. Also, considering just how close the club came to playing in the EFL last season, should fill the Moors fans will plenty of confidence that he will stay.

Crawley Town aren't doing as well as they should and given where they are, despite the location being better suited to Ardley, given he used to manage AFC Wimbledon, it wouldn't be the wisest of career moves.

Exeter is definitely an attractive prospect, especially given their squad, fan base and start to the campaign, however, it is a major risk for all parties involved and also the more expensive option for a League One side who have struggled for financial backing already this season.

Therefore, at this present moment in time, a departure for Neal Ardley wouldn't be the best thing for him and leaving the football club would be a major risk for all parties, including Ardley's managerial career at the moment.