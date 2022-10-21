York City vs Chesterfield: National League Preview, Gameweek 16, 2022

York City's alternating form of late sees them host Chesterfield in a huge match, with them sitting in 8th, just below the playoffs cut-off point. The Minstermen have won less than 45% of their home games this season, interestingly enough for a side placed just outside of the top seven.

City come into this one looking to bounce back from defeat at Aldershot. A red card at 1-0 down changed the game unfavorably for York, and despite levelling midway into the second half, a mistake at the back led to the hosts taking all three points with a 2-1 win.

Chesterfield's title challenge recently took a hit, as three consecutive losses allowed both Wrexham and Notts County to leapfrog them, leaving the Spireites in third place.

However, the Derbyshire side bounced back to winning ways on Saturday, narrowly overcoming playoff hopefuls Bromley at home. Chesterfield led for most parts of the game and were eventually able to secure a 3-2 win.

Team News

York City

Right-back Michael Duckworth has been involved in just one game this season due to a long-term injury, but he is reportedly getting closer to a place on the bench and it shouldn't be long before that becomes a reality.

Alex Hurst's straight red card during the loss to Aldershot means a two or three game ban will be in place, meaning there'll be no place for him in the lineup on Tuesday.

Key versatile player Olly Dyson missed out on the last game after suffering a bruised toe, which shouldn't be a factor keeping him out for too much longer.

Adam Crookes still remains far from a return to the matchday squad, having picked up an injury in gameweek two.

Chesterfield

Highly-rated Arsenal loanee Tim Akinola won't be available for selection against York, with him currently being away with the Nigeria U23s.

Michael Gyasi, Lucas Covolan, Joe Quigley and Jack Clarke were all ruled out of the Spireites' previous fixture, however there is the potential and hope that Paul Cook will have at least one of them back for the midweek game.

Midfielder Manny Oyeleke was also absent from the 3-2 win over Bromley, although his injury is thought to be long-term.

Likely Lineups

York City

Ross, Fallowfield, Kouogun, Sanders, Whittle, Pybus, Hancox, Mafuta, Kouhyar, John-Lewis, James

Chesterfield

Fitzsimons, King, Grimes, Williams, Horton, Banks, Oldaker, Cooper, Dobra, Mandeville, Tshimanga

Key Players

Lenell John-Lewis

Despite playing one game more than most sides in the National League, York City are ranked 14th on goals scored, with no team higher in the league scoring less goals. However, when it does come to scoring for the Minstermen, Lenell John-Lewis is almost always the culprit.

The experienced striker helped City to promotion last term, and has seven goals to his name for 2022/23 so far, although not one of them has been recorded on home turf. His first goal at the LNER Community Stadium in the National League has been highly anticipated for so long, and there's something telling me that this will be his night.

Kabongo Tshimanga

There's no doubt when pointing out that Kabongo Tshimanga is one of the best strikers in non-league, and has some incredible stats to prove his worth too. The 25-year-old managed 62 goals across 121 appearances at two of his former clubs, which means he averaged a goal almost every two games.

Since joining Chesterfield in 2021, Tshimanga's unstoppable goalscoring record has continued, 28 goals coming from 38 appearances, despite a long-term injury along the way. The forward has recently returned from his spell on the sidelines, and already has three goals to his name, which he hopes to add to on Tuesday.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This match-up will be hosted by York City's LNER Community Stadium, and it will be Chesterfield's first ever visit to the ground opened in 2021.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday night, along with all of the other National League games, given it is a full fixture list.

How can I watch?

There is no way to stream the game, however both clubs and Jorvik Radio will provide live Twitter updates, plus there will be commentary from BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio.

You can still purchase tickets up until kickoff.