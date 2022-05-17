York City vs Boston United play-off final preview: Form guide, predicted lineups, previous meeting and ones to watch

York City's fantastic run of late was added to last Saturday, as The Minstermen scored their first ever goal at Brackley Town, which fired them through to a play-off final, something that was hugely unforeseen by many City supporters.

Passion and pride will be taken into the massive fixture, after this York side put everything on the line to advance this far, and will have a strong desire and ambition for promotion, after the club's unfortunate relegation five years ago.

Representing the final hurdle towards City's prize will be a fully-motivated Boston United side, a certain team that claimed the final play-off spot, and have equally performed incredibly on the road to reach the final.

The Pilgrims were forced into two away trips, and somehow overcome both Kidderminster and Fylde for the first times this season, striker Danny Elliott contributing hugely to United's progression.

Form Guide

York ended their season on a high, contrasting their poor start to it, as the full-time National League North club finished in 5th place, a fair draw at Telford and an impressive 2-1 win over Fylde aiding them to a home tie in the play-off eliminators.

The LNER Community Stadium saw The Minstermen discard Chorley from the quarters, as Lenell John-Lewis and Mitch Hancox chipped in with goals, guiding City to a famous 2-1 win, in front of their highest crowd in over 15 years!

A semi-final away at 2nd placed Brackley Town seemed quite a task for the North Yorkshire side, but with a first ever goal from John-Lewis at St James Park, a battling York team found their way through to the final. Goalkeeper Pete Jameson was highly regarded of following the fabulous victory, after his heroic penalty save was a decisive moment.

Boston, on the other hand, also ended the regular season with a win and a draw, which helped them pip Kettering to an all-important top 7 finish. United's initial playoff tie was a road trip to Aggborough, home of Kidderminster Harriers. The Harriers fell behind twice, and after the second Boston goal, there was no way back.

Promotion favourites AFC Fylde stood in the way of The Pilgrims and a final at York - and Boston did more than succeed. Super striker Danny Elliott gave his travelling side the lead with just 10 minutes remaining, then in the 90th minute, Elliott put away a penalty, which sealed Boston's spot in the final.

Predicted Lineups

York City: Jameson, Dyson, Kouogun, Sanders, Barrow, Wright, McLaughlin, Hancox, Willoughby, Donaldson, Kouhyar

Boston United: Dewhurst, Seriki, Ferguson, Shiels, Garner, Dimaio, Abbott, Green, Byrne, Elliott, Massanka

Ones To Watch

With top goalscorer Lenell John-Lewis potentially out with an injury, the job will partly be down to 'Super' Mitch Hancox on Saturday for York. The left-back, converted to a midfielder by tactical genius John Askey, has, to-date, netted 11 times for The Minstermen, all of them coming from midfield.

Hancox's work-rate definitely can't be faulted, as shown in the eliminator against Chorley, when the creative number 26 claimed the winner from perseverance, not giving up as the 'keeper slipped, allowing him to slot into an empty net.

Mitch Hancox gets the better of the Chorley 'keeper before slotting home the winner (Photo: Matthew Appleby)

On the opposing side, Boston's Danny Elliott is the complete driving force towards their possible promotion this season - the striker finished fifth in the top scorers leaderboard, racking up a whopping 19 goals in the league. He is the playoff's top scorer too, with three goals in two games.

Most significantly, without Elliott, The Pilgrims wouldn't even be in this position. His two goals against Fylde in the semi-final got Boston fans excited with the prospect of playing National League football once again.

Danny Elliott buries his decisive penalty against Fylde (Photo: AFC Fylde)

Previous Meeting

The last time these sides met was back in March, when York were looking to continue their 12 game unbeaten run against a Boston side with quite patchy form.

However, it was unlucky 13 for The Minstermen, as United did the double over them, with Elliott's first half wonder strike the difference between the two play-off finalists.

How to follow the action

Incredibly, the full home allocation is now SOLD OUT, however a statement released from the club notes that a live stream, with commentary will be provided. This will also apply to the National League South play-off final, kicking off at the same time - access to each game is priced at £10.

For more information, including a link to watch and purchase, keep up to date with the club's socials (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook).

If you are unable to make the massive game, commentary is available from both BBC Radio York and BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Live updates will also be provided by both clubs, plus Twitter updates from Jorvik Radio too.

Kickoff is at 3pm on Saturday at the LNER Community Stadium.