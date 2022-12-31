Man City 1-1 Everton: Gray stunner rescues point for Everton at Man City

The year in which Manchester City won their sixth Premier League title and Everton scraped with relegation ended with the two teams drawing in this New Years’ Eve encounter.



The point will be more treasured by Frank Lampard’s struggling side than Pep Guardiola’s men who lost ground in the title race.

Arsenal’s game with Brighton & Hove Albion will give greater context to how impactful these dropped points are for City, but they will rue letting this one slip.



Erling Haaland’s goal midway through the first half gave the home team a deserved lead and a platform to build on against a team who had suffered four successive league defeats.

However, Everton rallied in a much-improved second-half display and equalised courtesy of a stunning strike from Demarai Gray. This was a spirited showing from the visitors who weathered late City pressure to see out a positive end to a troubling year.

Everton have only managed three victories across their opening 17 league games this season and look to be involved in a relegation fight for a second campaign running. This was only the 13th time that Lampard has seen his side score a league goal this term, Haaland himself now has 21 from two fewer games.

Story of the match

After restarting their Premier League campaign in winning fashion at Elland Road during the week, City were aiming to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

Haaland and Godfrey had a right old ding dong (Getty)

Before the game, City’s World Cup winner Julian Alvarez received a warm reception from the crowd having returned from celebrations in Argentina to take his place on the bench for this contest.



There was also a period of reflection for those associated with both clubs who had passed away in the past 12 months and also for Pele, the three-time World Cup winner, who lost his battle with colon cancer on Thursday aged 82.

Everton were keen for a bounce-back after the tormenting Boxing Day defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers, but a trip to the home of the reigning champions was a challenging prospect.



Lampard was able to start Dominic Calvert-Lewin for only the fifth time this term but was without Anthony Gordon because of illness.

The Blues opted for a back five in an attempt to outnumber City in the final third. Ben Godfrey, making his first start since the opening day of the season after recovering from a broken leg, had quite the return to action with having to deal with Haaland and it proved to be an enduring tussle.

The Everton centre-back got an early challenge on Haaland which left him on the deck, but that only served to ruffle the Norwegian forward’s feathers.

Haaland had already rounded Jordan Pickford and fired into the side-netting from an acute angle before he sent City into a 24th-minute lead.

The home team’s dominance told when Rodri won the ball in centre field and play moved from Nathan Ake to Bernardo Silva, through Kevin De Bruyne and onto Jack Grealish near the left touchline.

The England playmaker shaped to shoot but opted to pass to Riyad Mahrez on the opposite side of the Everton area. The Algerian twisted and turned before squaring for Haaland to tap home from close range. His tally makes him the highest scorer before the turn of the year in a single Premier League season.

Haaland score his 21st goal of the league season to give City the lead (Getty)

Going behind prompted Everton to start asking their own questions of the City defence, they kept the ball much better and moved it quicker too. And in Calvert-Lewin, they possessed a target-man who could hold the ball up. However, a shot at goal in the first 45 minutes failed to arrive.

City finished the half by striking the woodwork; John Stones’ diving header from De Bruyne’s free-kick coming back off Pickford’s left post. If Guardiola had wanted his team to increase their intensity after the break and take the game away from the visitors, then a six-minute delay while the linesman’s malfunctioning headset was fixed did not assist any momentum building.

When play eventually resumed, Everton struck. A careless pass by Rodri went straight to Idrissa Gana Gueye who sent Gray on his way.



The winger raced into the City area with no blue shirts around him; even allowing him time to slip, get back up and then bend a shot from just inside the box around Ederson and into the far corner off the underside of the crossbar.

Suddenly the Etihad Stadium became nervy and the near one-sided affair gave way to a far more open game, but City pushed for their second goal. Pickford stretched to tip Haaland’s delivery off Mahrez’s head and then the Everton ‘keeper got down to deny the winger after a fraught penalty area scramble.

Guardiola then sent on the cavalry: Alvarez, İlkay Gündoğan and Phil Foden all come on in an attempt to find a winner but Everton hung on for a precious point.

Player of the match

Ben Godfrey

The Everton centre back was starting his first game since the opening day of the season when he broke his leg and he coped well on his return at the Etihad.

His tussle with the in-form Haaland ran throughout the game and his early challenge on the City striker showed the fighting spirit that Lampard wants to see from his team.



His blocks and tackles were vital as Everton overcame the home side’s late push for a winning goal.