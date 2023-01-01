Thomas Frank aiming to make Brentford's home 'a fortress' ahead of Liverpool clash

Thomas Frank has revealed that he wants to make the Gtech Community Stadium, the home of his Brentford side, "a fortress", where away teams are made to suffer when they make the trip to west London.

The Bees host Liverpool on Monday evening in the Premier League, and whilst Jurgen Klopp's team undoubtedly have plenty of quality within their ranks, Brentford have shown themselves to be a handful for many big teams.

Back in August, they welcomed Manchester United to, as their fans proclaim, 'just a bus stop in Hounslow', and tore them apart 4-0 - a feat which now seems even more impressive given how Erik ten Hag's team have improved since.

They have also held Chelsea to a goalless draw during this campaign, and on Boxing Day went 2-0 up against Tottenham Hotspur, only to have to settle for a point as Antonio Conte's side rallied back to draw.

Regardless, it is clear that Frank and his squad have the necessary confidence to cause problems for visiting teams, with the head coach telling the press that they "have massive belief in ourselves".

"We have a fantastic group of players," the Dane continued. "We speak about our attitude all the time - we are confident but humble. We're very confident that we can get a very good result against any team, but also humble to know that we have to put so much hard work in.

"Liverpool is a fantastic team, with a fantastic manager. It doesn't really matter when you face Liverpool - they are always good. Under the floodlights at the Gtech [Community Stadium], we'll come flying out and do everything we can to get the three points."

Thomas Frank and Jurgen Klopp on the touchline together (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

It has been a recurring story when it comes to Brentford since their promotion from the Championship two seasons ago, but they have shown themselves to be a fearless side, who are capable of getting a result anywhere they go.

That was proven spectacularly just before the international break for the World Cup when they beat Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, but Frank has made clear that it is on their own turf he believes his side are strongest.

"We want to make it a fortress," the boss said, with regards to their home stadium. "We want to be really difficult to play against, also away from home, but especially at home. We need to be brave and aggressive and we need to attack."

Ivan Toney 'could be available'

Since the Premier League returned after Christmas, Brentford have looked strong, drawing with Spurs and beating London rivals West Ham 2-0 on Friday night.

In both of those games, striker Ivan Toney has found the back of the net, but there was concern at the London Stadium for Bees' fans when they saw the forward being stretchered off in added time with an apparent knee injury.

Any worries that it could be a long-term absence have been quickly assuaged however, with Thomas Frank bringing positive news to his pre-match press conference regarding the 26-year-old.

Ivan Toney had to be stretchered off against West Ham (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

"It's good news with Ivan, it's not a significant injury," he told the media. "He could potentially be available for tomorrow [Monday]. There's nothing wrong with his knee.

"Without going too much into the details, it's something with the muscle. The physios explained the details and I completely forgot! I'm just glad it isn't serious."

The fact the Englishman appears to have escaped unscathed will be of enormous relief to everyone associated with Brentford, as he has been in electric form so far this season, sitting third in the list of top scorers in the league.

He has netted nearly half of his side's goals in all competitions, showing how vital a component he is, and will be looking to score for the fourth consecutive Premier League game in a row when going up against Liverpool on Monday night.