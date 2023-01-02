Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Bees into top seven after dominating sloppy Reds

Brentford edged closer to an unlikely European place following a comprehensive 3-1 victory over a defensively-challenged Liverpool side at the Brentford Community Stadium.

The Reds were poor throughout and gifted the Bees the opener on 19 minutes when Ibrahima Konate deflected a corner into his own net.

Set-pieces proved to be the visitors biggest undoing and they were lucky not to fall further behind when Brentford saw two goals from corners disallowed for offsides.

Yoane Wissa scored the second disallowed goal, but moments after that, he headed home after Liverpool had sloppily given the ball away.

Jurgen Klopp made a triple change at halftime and the move seemed to reinvigorate the Merseysiders as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back within five minutes of the restart.

In the 84th minute, Bryan Mbuemo capped off Brentford's dream night, getting past Konate for a long ball to slot past Alisson.

The Londoners are now unbeaten in six Premier League matches - their longest run in the top flight in 80 years - and climb to seventh in the table.

Liverpool, who would have been within a point of the top four with a win, stay sixth, two points clear of their red-hot hosts.

Story of the match

Ivan Toney was the most notable absence for Brentford as the star striker missed out after being stretchered off against West Ham.

Klopp made three changes to the line-up that defeated Leicester as Konate played for the first time since the World Cup as Fabinho also returned to occupy a midfield spot, with Konstatinos Tsimikas starting at left-back.

Liverpool did have a couple of chances in the opening ten minutes, David Raya saving from Virgil van Dijk following a corner and Darwin Nunez saw his shot blocked by Ben Mee.

Brentford began to take control following that sequence and they found the opener in the 19th minute, Allison stopping Mbuemo on the counter, but the subsequent corner inadvertently came off of Konate.

Tsimikas almost provided the perfect response, but his low drive from inside the penalty area was stopped by Raya.

The Bees could have put the game out of sight as twice Wissa found the back of the net from corner kicks, but both times the goals were taken off the board for offsides.

He would get his goal three minutes from halftime, flicking home Mathias Jensen's cross from the left to put the hosts firmly in charge.

Klopp knew he had to do something and he introduced Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita and Joel Matip to start the second half and the changes would pay dividends as Oxlade-Chamberlain glanced Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross past Raya to halve the deficit.

The Brentford goalkeeper was then forced to save a low from Fabinho while Konate, in an effort to make up for his earlier miscue, headed just wide.

After absorbing most of the pressure in the second 45 minutes, Mbuemo sealed the Bees first win against Liverpool in 84 years.

Keane Lewis-Potter took the ball from Keita in the midfield and Mbuemo chased down Christian Norgaard's long ball and side-footing home.

Player of the match: Bryan Mbuemo

Was the facilitator for most of Brentford's excellent play, especially on set-pieces and his goal made sure the Bees picked up a victory they thoroughly deserved.