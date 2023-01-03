York City vs Maidstone United: National League Preview, Gameweek 27, 2023

Now the festive period has come to an end and New Year celebrations can be left behind, football returns in its full flow, with York City playing host to Maidstone United in the National League.

Manager David Webb is yet to oversee his first win in charge of the Minstermen after his first two games, both against Gateshead.

It was a nightmare Boxing Day debut game for Webb, as his side shipped three goals in a disastrous performance at home to the Heed. The return journey up North a week later showed slight improvement, with City fighting back to earn a valuable point in a 2-2 draw.

York currently sit 16th in the league, but are closer to the playoffs than to relegation, needing just six points to break into the top seven.

Approaching their first ever venture to the LNER Community Stadium on Saturday, Maidstone's struggles have been clear to see in recent weeks, now yearning a first victory in six games.

Their Christmas/New Year double saw them take on Dagenham & Redbridge, but Hakan Hayrettin's tactics appeared to be off the mark for both of these fixtures. The Stones failed to recover from going a goal down on the road and fell to a close 1-0 defeat, before conceding late at home to the Daggers, for the same scoreline and outcome.

Maidstone come into matchday 27 third-bottom of the National League, and hold the worst defensive record away from home, averaging 2.77 goals conceded per game. If they can complete the double over York City, they would have a huge morale boost going into a tough run of fixtures.

Team News

York City

Embed from Getty Images

Defender Fraser Kerr may not be ready for a return to the matchday lineup yet, as he continues to work back to full fitness, following illness.

In midfield, Olly Dyson was a huge miss for the Gateshead double-header, and alike Kerr, has been struggling with flu.

Star winger Maziar Kouhyar is yet to make an appearance under new boss Webb - his injury is said to keep him out until late-January at the earliest.

Gus Mafuta and Luke James are also sidelined with similar calf injuries picked up last year.

For the third consecutive match, Alex Whittle has failed to make to cut, with him needing a few more days yet.

Maidstone United

Embed from Getty Images

Maidstone will likely be without defender Reiss Greenidge after he was forced off in the first meeting with Dagenham & Redbridge.

Sol Wanjau-Smith made a good impression on his initial appearance under Hayrettin, but the loanee's fitness may only limit him to cameos off the bench.

Sam Corne, who netted both the goals in Stones' 2-1 win over York earlier in the season should now be ready for a place in the starting eleven, having been named a substitute in the previous meeting.

The same can't be said for Gavin Hoyte and Joan Luque, who are still quite far away from being back in the first-team picture.

Likely Lineups

York City

Ross, Fallowfield, Kouogun, Sanders, Crookes, Forde, Pybus, Hancox, Hurst, John-Lewis, Duku

Maidstone United

Barden; Binnom-Williams, Galvin, Lyons-Foster, Frew-Ellul, Fowler; Lawson, Booty, Corne; Deacon, Barham

Key Players

Shaqai Forde (York City)

Coming in on loan from Watford, Forde earnt his first professional contract with the Championship club at the start of the campaign, after winning the Hornets' Young Player of the Season award.

He made a dream debut away at Gateshead on Monday, coming off the bench to net a late equaliser and send City home with an undeserved point in a 2-2 draw.

After giving Minstermen fans a short glimpse of his quality, a start on Saturday might be calling for him.

​Embed from Getty Images

Jack Barham (Maidstone United)

Known for his energy and desire, the 26-year-old has been key for the Stones this season, carrying on his brilliant record from the promotion campaign last term.

2021/22 saw Barham tally three hat-tricks alongside another nine goals, and the impression is that he isn't stopping there.

Six goals to his name already, the forward has netted more times than any other Maidstone player this season, bar Regan Booty, who also has six.

Embed from Getty Images

Previous Meetings

Here is a look at all three meetings between York City and Maidstone United, where the Minstermen are winless.

13/08/2022: Maidstone United 2-1 York City - National League

11/02/2017: York City 1-1 Maidstone United - National League

06/08/2016: Maidstone United 1-1 York City - National League

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

York City's Vanarama National League clash with Maidstone United will be played at their multi-purpose LNER Community Stadium.

It will be the Stones' first ever visit to the 8,500-seater venue.

What time is kickoff?

As with all National League fixtures taking place on Saturday, the game will kick off at 3pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase, and it is suggested to buy online, although the game is not all-ticket.

Ticket prices for this fixture is as follows: Adults £21, Concession/60+ £16, Student £9, U18 £8, U11 £7

You can also watch the game via the new streaming platform on National League TV.

Alternatively, you can listen to live commentary from BBC Radio York.

Both clubs and Jorvik Radio will be providing live updates via social media too.