York City vs Blyth Spartans: FA Trophy Preview, Third Round, 2022

For the second year running, York City begin their Isuzu FA Trophy journey at home to Blyth Spartans, though since last time, the Minstermen have said goodbye a manager who won them promotion.

Recently appointed David Webb is yet to oversee a match at the helm of York, after replacing popular manager John Askey.

The last two games have seen improved form for City, with an impressive 2-0 beating of Woking on Saturday ending a two-month winless run in the National League, which should allow them to enter this match full of confidence.

History for York in the FA Trophy is positive, with two wins to their name, most recently in 2016/17. They came so close last season after a campaign to remember saw them knock out Dagenham on penalties, but fall just short to eventual winners Bromley in the semi-finals, despite taking a very early lead in London.

Blyth, who have been regular opponents for the North Yorkshire side in the last few years, will visit them again, but the National League North outfit are struggling at the wrong end of the table, and will hope that a break from league action will work in their favour.

Stuck in the bottom two, Spartans last two games have fallen victim to the weather, and have only managed to carve out a couple of away wins this season, so it will be a mammoth task for them at the LNER Community Stadium this coming Tuesday in the Third Round of the trophy.

Obviously, Blyth's trophy campaign came to an end in the Second Round last term, following a narrow defeat to the Minstermen. The furthest they have ever got is the quarter-final stage, which they have reached on a number of occasions.

Team News

York City

Manager David Webb was rushed to hospital last Wednesday with coronavirus and a lung infection, but has since been discharged. Assistant Michael Morton will take charge once again, while Webb continues his recovery from home.

One player will for certain miss this game due to suspension, with Fraser Kerr receiving a straight red card during the win over Woking.

Left-back Adam Crookes was absent in the last game due to suspected illness, though there is hope he will be back available for selection.

Fellow full-back Ryan Fallowfield is easing back into training following a hamstring injury, plus winger Maziar Kouhyar is unlikely to feature, having not been involved since John Askey's departure.

Gus Mafuta made a late exit from the starting eleven set to face Woking, his pre-match training resulting in an injury.

Blyth Spartans

Spartans injury list won't be a pleasing sight for Graham Fenton, with queues building for the medical room.

Striker Lewis McNall has been ruled out for the season after needing a second operation, plus defender Nathan Buddle hasn't been available since October due to complications from a concussion.

Josh Gillies is marked down with a hamstring injury, and Michael Liddle's long absence is unknown currently.

Winger Alex Nicholson similarly has his injury situation unknown.

Centre-half Matty Elsdon is suspectedly out with a knee injury.

Likely Lineups

York City

Ross, Duckworth, Kouogun, Sanders, Whittle, Dyson, McLaughlin, Burgess, Hurst, John-Lewis

Blyth Spartans

Mitchell, Richardson, Lees, Nicholson, Bodenham, Round, Deverdics, Hickey, Walker, O'Donnell, Main

Key Players

Lenell John-Lewis (York City)

Known for his strength and goalscoring ability, John-Lewis is a key piece to the puzzle of a York City side, who rank 16th in the National League.

His well-taken goal on the break at Woking sealed all three points for the Minstermen, and despite being his first since November, it puts him on nine for the season.

All his goals have come away from home, with 'The Shop' still in search of a first at the LNER Community Stadium this season, and the clash with Blyth would be the perfect chance to do just that and edge into double figures.

Embed from Getty Images

Isaac Walker (Blyth Spartans)

Walker is yet to make a start for Blyth Spartans, since joining the National League North outfit from Redcar Athletic at the back end of November, but still is presented as an attacking threat for the visitors.

The winger/striker brings quality in grabbing goals and assists; he has 13 goals in the Northern League this season; plus is used to having an opposition's backline terrified, with his impressive dribbling skills.

Spartans fans will be pleased to see their new man get on the scoresheet on his first start, a feat which he can achieve this Tuesday in the FA Trophy.

Previous Meetings

Looking at the past five clashes between these two sides, York City boast a 100% win record, while Blyth are obviously without a victory over York since 2018.

05/02/22: Blyth Spartans 0-3 York City - National League North

27/11/21: York City 1-0 Blyth Spartans - Buildbase FA Trophy

30/10/21: York City 4-0 Blyth Spartans - National League North

02/02/20: Blyth Spartans 0-3 York City - National League North

13/08/19: Blyth Spartans 0-3 York City - National League North

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Isuzu FA Trophy game will be held at York's LNER Community Stadium - it will be the third time these sides have faced each other here, since it's opening in 2021.

What time is kickoff?

The game will kick off at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday, following the postponement on Saturday.

You can view all the FA Trophy scheduled fixtures here.

How can I watch?

This game will not be streamed live for anyone to watch. The only way to watch the match is by purchasing a ticket.

Alternatively, you can listen in on BBC Radio York or York Hospital Radio. Both clubs and Jorvik Radio will be providing live updates via social media too.