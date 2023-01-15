Four things we learnt from Arsenal's emphatic North London derby win against Tottenham

Arsenal stole the North London bragging rights in a comfortable 2-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The result saw Arsenal win at their rival’s stadium for the first time since the 2013/2014 season.

The Gunners got off to a flying start due to a fortunate own goal from Hugo Lloris, before Martin Ødegaard scored a sublime strike to double the lead.

From that point onwards, the visitors controlled the game and stayed resilient against a Tottenham Hotspur fight back. Arsenal move 8 points clear at the top of the table, whilst pressure builds on Antonio Conte and Daniel Levy in N17.

Lloris’ struggles

The Frenchman has been a sensational servant to Spurs ever since he joined in 2012, but his time looks to be coming to an end after recent performances.

The goalkeeper directed Bukayo Saka’s shot into his own goal early on, which started Arsenal’s dominance. The home crowd could not believe what they had seen, with many left speechless within the state of the art stadium.

Saka’s strike was not threatening the Spurs goal, but a moment of madness from the veteran created a humiliating moment for the captain.

Lloris’ position seems to be safe for the remainder of the season, with his manager saying: “I consider Lloris one of the best keepers in the world.”

Nevertheless, it is likely Spurs will look for an upgrade in the summer. An odd mistake can sometimes be forgiven over the course of the season, but his blunder today was his fourth error leading to a goal this season, more than any other player in the league.

Pressure building on Conte

When Spurs secured top four last season, many expected they would push on in the current campaign. However, poor performances and inconsistency have seen the Lilywhites struggle in recent weeks, with the team now five points off Champions league qualification.

This is partially due to the stubbornness from the Italian manager. Conte has consistently stuck with a back five formation, which has left them with a lack of options in midfield.

Spurs are consistently overran in the middle of the park, whilst the limited passing skills of the defence have forced the front three to come close for the ball instead of running in behind. This has prevented Heung-Min Son from using his greatest asset, whilst Harry Kane often has a lack of options to work with.

Although this suggests Spurs need to invest to improve, Conte refusing to change tactics is concerning, especially when his current strategy is not working.

With Conte’s contract up at the end of the season, Levy has a key decision to make. The Tottenham hierarchy have an option to extend his contract for another year, but if performances do not improve, then the Italian may be packing his bags very soon.

Marching on to glory

Arsenal’s sensational form continued against their biggest rivals, with their title credentials strengthened even further. They moved eight points clear at the top of the table, placing them as strong favourites for the title.

Once they took a 2-0 lead, it looked like the Gunners never got out of first gear. Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka controlled the midfield battle, which allowed Gabriel Martinelli, Saka and Ødegaard to cause havoc in the final third.

In the second half, Spurs fought valiantly to begin a comeback, but defensive solidarity from Arsenal prevented that from happening. William Saliba and Gabriel looked assured in defence, whilst Aaron Ramsdale made the occasional impressive save to stop any comeback.

Arsenal’s record away to Spurs has been woeful in recent years. However, they defied their demons to claim a stunning win at their rival’s stomping ground.

Ødegaard earns more plaudits

The Norwegian international failed to live up to his potential at Real Madrid, but the playmaker has looked like a different player ever since making the move to North London.

After winning the player of the month award midweek, he continued his fine form to score yet another goal for his side.

The 24-year-old latched onto Saka’s pass superbly in the middle of the park, before driving forward and firing powerfully past Lloris. His low driven shot gave the Frenchman no chance, as the playmaker silenced the home crowd.

The goal took his tally to eight goals in the Premier League. However, it is his overall play style which is even more impressive. Ødegaard was cool, calm and collected in tight spaces, whilst he continuously picked out his teammates with his high quality passing.

His performance against Spurs cements his position as one of the best midfielders in the country.