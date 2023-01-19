Four things we learnt from Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United

A game in which both sides may have left the pitch feeling as though they deserved more than a point.

The opening half was predominantly controlled by the away side, with Manchester United creating numerous openings, while Crystal Palace looked to hit them on the counterattack and from set pieces.

The best chance did fall to Palace, after Odsonne Edouard had a great effort from outside the box saved onto the crossbar by David de Gea.

This seemed to wake up the visitors' attack. In the 44th minute, some good play down the left-hand side gave Bruno Fernandes an opening inside the Palace box, which he made no mistake in converting into the opening goal.

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The second half saw United seemingly try and settle on the one goal advantage, while Palace pushed for an equaliser.

A seemingly clear foul on United substitute Scott McTominay by Chris Richards in the Palace box was waved away by both the on field and VAR officiating teams.

De Gea then made another save to deny Marc Guehi from a corner, which looked to have secured all three points for the Red Devils.

However, in the 92nd minute, Michael Olise stepped over a free kick and rifled the ball into the net off the underside of the crossbar, with De Gea finally beaten.

A final chance fell to Casemiro in the final minute of the game as he broke free inside the palace box from a corner, but the Brazilian midfielder couldn’t react in time and the chance went begging.

Here are some of the main talking points from last night:

Casemiro suspended for the trip to the Emirates

Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

The Brazilian midfielder once again showed in this game why he may have been one of the signings of the summer. With the most ball recoveries in the game, as well as breaking up numerous Palace attacks, he is integral to this United side both going forward and defensively.

However, a cynical foul on Wilfried Zaha towards the end of the game meant he received his fifth yellow card of the season and will now miss the trip to the Emirates Stadium to face league leaders, Arsenal.

The suspension will be more frustrating to United manager, Eric Ten Hag, who was seen shaking his head when his midfield general was shown the card, as United failed to leave Selhurst Park with all three points.

Vieira needs to be backed

Since Patrick Vieira has taken charge of Crystal Palace, he has transformed them from an uninspiring, direct team into a dynamic, attacking side that is littered with young talent from front to back.

However, despite the clear progression Vieira has shown with his side over the last two seasons, there have been only two new permanent arrivals that commanded a transfer fee, since the end of the 21/22 season.

With a number of players still at the club left over from the Roy Hodgson era and a team lacking squad depth in crucial areas, it is time for the club to give Vieira the money he needs to take the next step with this side.

Palace are rumoured to be making another attempt at bringing Conor Gallagher back to the club, but this time on a permanent basis. A signing such as this is exactly what needs to continue to happen at Selhurst Park, to keep the club on the up.

Olise Magic

His goal last night means Olise now has six goal involvements this season in 18 games - only one less than the Frenchman managed in the whole of last season.

While the improvement is clear to see, with Olise making the transition from the Championship to the Premier League look easy, the only criticism he has had is his direct goal involvements.

Even though one goal involvement every three games is a good return for a player who plays most of his football in central midfield.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

With Zaha’s contract up in the summer, Palace are going to need to find a way to fill his shoes. As such, if Olise can add a few more goals and assists to his game, it may solve a big problem for the South London side.

United in the title race?

While United fans and players may be disappointed with their nine-game winning streak coming to an end, just as they prepare for arguably their biggest game of the season, it does pose the question of whether United have a chance of mounting a challenge for the Premier League title.

They are level with Manchester City and only eight points behind league leaders Arsenal. If the Red Devils could take all three points from the Emirates, it would surely put them within striking distance of the league leaders.

With Arsenal and City still having to play each other twice before the season is done, United will know that if they can continue their good form, then they are more than capable of at the very least being in the conversation and at best mounting a legitimate challenge for the title.