Southampton vs Aston Villa: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 21, 2023

Southampton

The Saints currently have the worst home record in the Premier League this season and will need to improve in the second half of the season if they are to avoid relegation.

With victories over Crystal Palace, Manchester City, and Everton in recent weeks, Nathan Jones has seen what his team is capable of, but at the cost now of being bottom of the league, only taking 15 points from 19 games.

All the good news about recent victories and performances will be soon forgotten if Aston Villa's visit to St Mary's on Saturday falls short of expectations, as fixtures around Southampton could go their way.

A mini-league of sorts has developed at the bottom half of the Premier League table, with six teams on the same amount of points.

This weekend, Wolverhampton face an uphill challenge as they visit giants Manchester City which will prove difficult for them to pick up any points given City’s winning home record. Bournemouth faces Nottingham Forest, with the Reds vying for points to see them move up the league after they have turned around their form.

Struggling West Ham and Everton face each other, and the best case for the Saints would be a draw as this would give them an opportunity to leap from the bottom to 14th place at the highest.

Southampton’s big fixture this weekend should prompt Nathan Jones to introduce recent signing Mislav Orsic into the starting eleven, after not featuring in last week’s fixture against Everton. Orsics’ experience and ability could be the difference for Southampton moving into the second half of the season, as he was labelled a “real attacking threat” by Jones.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa has also been busy in the transfer window - Danny Ings transferred from the Villains to West Ham, after boss David Moyes revealed that striker Gianluca Scamacca is out with a knee injury.

Top scorer Ings had only started one game under the new leadership of Unai Emery and with his contract running low, the offer for more game time from the Hammers was easy for the Englishman.

The Villains most recently trumped a valiant Leeds side 2-1, a suitable response after turning around their shock exit to Stevenage in the FA Cup and haven’t lost in the league so far this year. Their recent turnaround in form since new management sees Villa 11th in the table, just behind struggling Liverpool and Chelsea.

Emery’s side went ahead after a quick goal from Leon Bailey in the third minute which was then matched by Emiliano Buendia’s simple tap-in, but a consolation goal from Patrick Bamford saw Villa lose their clean sheet.

A win here for Villa could see them on level points with Liverpool and Chelsea, but with both teams playing each other this weekend, Villa can capitalise and could move up one place to tenth, edging closer to the fight at the top half of the table.

Team News

Southampton

Southampton has no fresh injury or suspension concerns to report from the win over Everton, with Armel Bella-Kotchap, Tino Livramento, and Juan Larios continuing to be out for Nathan Jones, although Theo Walcott could be available for selection, subject to fitness tests.

Aston Villa

John McGinn, Diego Carlos and Jed Steer have been ruled out with respective long-term injuries.

Leander Denconcker is available for selection after serving a one-game suspension for a red card in the FA Cup.

Fullback Ludwig Augustinsson is also now available for selection after recovering from injury, with Emery confirming he is ready.

Alex Moreno, who replaced Lucas Digne early on due to injury, should hold his place following a strong start against Leeds.

Ollie Watkins has returned to full training and is expected to replace the departed Danny Ings.

Predicted Line Ups

Southampton: Bazunu; Caleta-Car, Salisu, Lyanco; Elyanoussi, Diallo, Lavia, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse; Orisic, Adams.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Ramsey, Kamara, Luiz, Buendia; Bailey, Watkins.

Key Players

Southampton: James Ward-Prowse

The Saint’s talisman has proved his quality game in and out, with five goals in his last six games in all competitions for his club. The captain recently secured a brace against Everton, scoring a wonderful free-kick against the blues, and previously beating the wall against Fulham. As his role as a number 10 is developing, it would be important to link up with new signing Orisic in order to increase Southampton’s opportunities on goal.

James Ward-Prowse celebrates after scoring against Everton. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Aston Villa: Leon Bailey

Emery has managed to get the best out of the players that he has inherited after coming into the club after Steven Gerrard’s departure. Leon Bailey has no doubt flourished, improving his performance after his quick goal helped his side beat Leeds previously. Emery has honed his counter-attacking presence and Bailey should be seen as lethal from every counter the Villains can get their hands on.

Leon Bailey in training ahead of the away game against Southampton. (Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton on Saturday the 21st, January 2023.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton vs Aston Villa is scheduled for a 3:00 pm GMT kick-off.

How can I watch?

The match is not being streamed for viewers in the UK but will be available on Peacock for viewers in the US.