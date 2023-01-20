Graham Potter confirms Mykhailo Mudryk could be handed his Chelsea debut against Liverpool

Mykhailo Mudryk and Carney Chukwuemeka of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 20, 2023 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Graham Potter is ready to unleash new signing Mykhailo Mudryk against Liverpool, in a bid to secure a vital three points against their fellow strugglers.

The Ukrainian signed on Sunday after penning an eight-and-a-half-year deal, which saw Chelsea pay Shakhtar Donetsk an initial £62M for the winger, with add-ons rising to £88.5M.

Mudryk had netted 10 goals in 18 games for Shakhtar this season prior to his move to Stamford Bridge.

The 22-year-old is in contention for the trip to Anfield after entering full training this week, however he has not played any competitive football in over eight weeks due to the World Cup.

Potter has hinted that his new signing will be involved in some capacity, but is unlikely to play the full 90 minutes.

"He has settled in really good. He's a young player, an exciting player, fantastic speed and excellent in one-vs-one situations. He can attack the backline and now we've just got to help him adapt to the Premier League and adapt to us. He's come from a mid-season break so hasn't played so much football recently. But he's been training well.

"We will assess him and see how much he can play at the weekend. There's a chance [he will make his debut]. It's about how much he can do. 90 minutes? No, but there is probably a role for him at some stage of the game.

"We've just got to help him and help everybody understand that he's come from a different country and a different league. So he has to adapt to us and to the competition. He is a young player that has a lot of potential, a lot of upside. He's also had some really good experiences already so he's an exciting player.

"He's come in and trained very, very well. He's happy to be here. All the other stuff [Arsenal speculation] I have no comment on. He's looking forward to his career here and is excited to get started."

Mykhailo Mudryk and Thiago Silva of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground . (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Further arrivals

From one new signing to another, Potter kept his cards close to his chest when asked about the arrival of Noni Madueke.

The 20-year-old explosive winger has reportedly completed his medical tests with the West London outfit, ahead of joining from PSV for £29M.

Madueke began his youth career at Crystal Palace before making the move across London to join Tottenham. After leaving Spurs in 2018, he joined PSV where he flourished.

Noni Madueke of PSV during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Fortuna Sittard and PSV (Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

When asked about the England Under-21 forward, the manager replied: "Nothing really [to say].

"I know there is a lot of noise around that but the club hasn't announced anything and I'm not in the position to speak anymore. Until he is a Chelsea player then I've nothing further to say.

"I don't like to talk about players that aren't Chelsea players."

After spending south of £200M this January, Potter is not expecting many more arrivals. Chelsea have already completed the signings of Joao Felix, Mudryk, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, and Andrey Santos this month, as well as the expected arrival of Madueke.

The Blues have also seen a £55M bid for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton, while an additional right-back is said to be on the agenda.

Chelsea have spent more in the January transfer window than every Bundesliga , Serie A, and Ligue 1 club combined.

"I don't think there will be too many [new arrivals] to be honest.

"I have no complaints about the squad. I've said before that the January window is very complex. You might want A, B and C but maybe they are not available in terms of positional need. But at the same time, you're always looking to strengthen the team. We've done that and it's exciting the players we have. When players are back [from injury] there is a good and exciting squad of players.

"You've got to constantly analyse the squad, where it is at, and how you can strengthen it. Sometimes it's adding, sometimes for the good of everybody it is moving out.

On injuries

Chelsea are expected to be without at least eight first-team players for their clash with Liverpool.

Potter revealed that marauding full-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell will not be in contention on Saturday, despite the duo's recent return to first-team training.

N'Golo Kante, Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria, Christian Pulisic, and Raheem Sterling will all remain on the sidelines for the next month at the minimum.

Joao Felix will also serve the first of his three game suspension after being shown a straight red card for his dangerous challenge on Kenny Tete.

When asked if there were any significant developments regarding team news, Potter responded:

"I would say no. Ruben [Loftus-Cheek] was on the bench in the last match - but only to be on the bench essentially. He is a lot closer now so can play some minutes.

The boys are progressing well. Reece [James] has joined team training but won't be involved at the weekend. Same for Ben Chilwell. Everyone else is pretty much where we were."

: Reece James of Chelsea during a training session at Chelsea Training Ground on January 20, 2023 in Cobham, England. (Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

On Liverpool

The Chelsea boss sympathises with the struggles of his opposition managerial counterpart, insisting that injuries will always derail a team, no matter the quality they possess.

Potter heaped praise on Saturday's opposition, and believes that Jurgen Klopp has the tools to fix Liverpool and get them back to their devastating best.

"No matter who you are - and we're talking about one of the best teams the Premier League has seen, and one of the best managers the Premier League has seen - if you have injuries you have problems.

"It amazes me that people say the Premier League is the best league in the world and then I'm asked if it's a surprise someone is struggling. Jurgen [Klopp] is a fantastic guy and manager. They'll fix it and come through their struggles. Then we all know their quality."

Potter later added:

"I'm confident [we can get a result] but I respect Liverpool and Anfield. It's a tough place to go at any point, a fantastic football club. Jurgen is a top manager and they are a top team.

I like the team at the moment for us, I like we've come through a tough spell. There is a good feeling. Players are coming back, new players are arriving, there is a buzz around the training ground."