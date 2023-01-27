Man United vs Reading: FA Cup Preview, Fourth Round, 2023

Reading travel to Old Trafford following their success against Watford in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Royals have struggled in their league this month, having gone four games without a win. Their last win was against Swansea at the end of 2022.

Manchester United booked their place in the fourth round following a win against Everton, including a Conor Coady own goal and Marcus Rashford injury time penalty.

United are sitting at fourth in the Premier League, trying to confirm a Champions League spot. The Red Devils have only lost one game in their past seven league games, against top of the table Arsenal.

United also found themselves a big victory against rivals Manchester City two weeks ago, with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Rashford.

The last time the two sides met was during the FA Cup in the 2018/19 season, where goals from Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku knocked Reading out in the third round.

Paul Ince will be looking to get a result against his former club and cause an upset on Saturday night. The Royals manager made over 200 appearances for The Red Devils between 1989 and 1995, scoring 25 goals.

Team News

Man United

United's next fixture is the second leg of the semi-final in the Carabao Cup against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag could consider resting players for this game, to confirm a cup final, however as the team are already 3-0 on aggregate, they are sitting fairly comfortably.

Donny van de Beek will miss the remainder of the season, following a knee injury in their win against Bournemouth.

Jadon Sancho has returned to training following his absence, and could be ready to make his return on Saturday night.

Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are predicted to make a return against Reading.

Reading

Naby Sarr faces a few more weeks out, following a foot injury sustained against QPR.

Sam Hutchinson is another player out for another few weeks at least, after being substituted after only 14 minutes with an achilles injury against QPR.

Andy Carroll isn't quite ready for his return against United, but will instead most likely be ready for their next fixture against Watford.

Likely Lineups

Man United

De Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Fred, Eriksen, Rashford, Garnacho, Elanga.

Reading

Lumley; McIntyre, Holmes, Yiadom, Baba, Fornah, Loum, Hendrick, Hoilett, Meite, Ince.

Key Players

Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford celebrating after scoring Manchester United's first goal against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi final first leg. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Rashford started off United's semi-final against Nottingham Forest with an early goal, his 17th of the season. The forward is in seventh place of top scorers in the Premier League.

As well as his off-the-pitch success, Rashford has been a key player for United in recent seasons, finding even more success post-World Cup. He has scored 10 goals in 10 games since the break, and will be looking to continue this success while also assisting his team further through the cup rounds.

Tom Ince

Tom Ince wearing a black armband in memory of Pele against Norwich City in the Sky Bet Championship. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Tom Ince is a versatile member of the team, who can play anywhere across the front line. The former England U21 international has netted himself six goals in the Championship this season, the most recent one being in their win against Swansea.

Paul Ince will be looking to take his sons experience into this fixture, and bring Reading into the next round of the cup.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played under the floodlights at Old Trafford in Manchester.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 20:00 BST, Saturday 28 January.

How can I watch?

The game will be shown live on ITV4 as well as ITVX.