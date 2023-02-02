Tottenham vs Man City: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

Tottenham host Manchester City on Sunday afternoon in search for a spot in the top four.

Their meeting last month saw a six goal thriller, with City overturning a 2-0 deficit to find victory.

The FA Cup recently brought success to both teams, with both entering the fifth round last week after Spurs cruised past Preston North End and City defeated top of the league Arsenal.

Both teams have a lot to play for at the moment, with Spurs sitting at fifth in the league table, looking to make their way into a Champions League spot. City on the other hand are in second place, battling against Arsenal for top spot. Arsenal's defeat on Saturday afternoon to Everton could give the travelling team more motivation for a result.

Man City are undefeated in 29 of their last 32 matches in the league and will therefore pose a difficult 90 minutes to the home side.

Team News

Spurs

Spurs have been handed an injury boost as they should have a fully fit squad for Sunday, with Cristian Stellini taking over the managerial role while Antonio Conte recovers from surgery.

Richarlison is available again after missing out against Preston North End due to an adductor strain, and has been training this week.

Lucas Moura also returns following a tendon issue.

Man City

An unexpected January window transfer saw Joao Cancelo move to Bayern Munich, a significant player in City's lineups.

Phil Foden is out with a foot injury, however there is a possibility he could be ready for Sunday. John Stones also picked up in injury in their win against Arsenal.

18-year-old defender, Rico Lewis, has broke into the first team recently, and is certainly a player who we could see starting on Sunday afternoon, especially following Cancelo's departure.

Likely Lineups

Spurs

Lloris; Davies, Dier, Romero, Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Emerson, Son, Kulusevski, Kane.

Man City

Ederson; Lewis, Ake, Akanji, Walker, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland, Mahrez.

Key Players

Harry Kane - Spurs

Only one goal away from 200 Premier League goals, Harry Kane will be as keen as ever to reach this huge milestone in his career.

The strikers most recent goal was in their previous league game against Fulham last month, providing him with his 16th goal this season.

The English international finds himself second in the top goalscorer in the league, behind Erling Haaland for City.

City are an admirer of Kane, with Pep Guardiola encouraging Haaland to learn from the Spurs striker. Pep was also priced out of a move for Kane in the 2021 summer transfer window.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez - Man City

The City winger has netted eight goals in 23 appearances across all competitions this season, with his last two goals coming from their last meeting with Spurs, providing the winning goals.

Mahrez is no stranger to a goal against Spurs, with seven goals and four assists across the 18 games he has played against them - the only team he has scored more goals against is Burnley.

His last six games in all competitions have also included six goals and two assists, meaning Mahrez is one to look out for this weekend.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks-off at 16:30 BST on Sunday 5th February.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports.