Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 AFC Bournemouth: Mitoma strikes late again to send Seagulls sixth

For the second game running, Kaoru Mitoma scored a late winner as Brighton & Hove Albion defeated AFC Bournemouth 1-0 at the American Express Community Stadium.

Mitoma, who scored in second-half stoppage time to knock Liverpool out of the FA Cup last weekend, headed past Cherries goalkeeper Neto with three minutes remaining to spark wild celebrations amongst the home supporters.

Deniz Undav should have put Brighton ahead in the first half, striking the woodwork from close range in the first half after twice being denied from blocks by Chris Mepham and Neto.

Jefferson Lerma shot wide from Jaidon Anthony's cross as Bournemouth began to find their footing but it was the Seagulls who were creating the better chances and they twice went close through Danny Welbeck.

Billy Gilmour could only find the side netting and Bournemouth debutant Antoine Semernyo had a shot blocked by Pervis Estupinan before Mitoma's late header won it.

The result sees Brighton climb to sixth in the Premier League table while the Cherries are 19th following Everton's shock win over leaders Arsenal earlier in the day.

Story of the match

Roberto De Zerbi made four changes to the side that knocked Liverpool out of the FA Cup with Rob Sanchez, Joel Veltman, Gilmour and Undav coming in. Injury ruled out Evan Ferguson while Jason Steele and Adam Webster dropped to the bench. Alexis Mac Allister served a one-match ban.

Both sides felt they should have scored inside the opening 15 minutes as the pace was frenetic from the opening kick of the game.

Neto came out to dispossess Undav and on 14 minutes he hit his pass straight into the path of the German, whose shot was blocked by Mepham the follow-up by the 'keeper, and the third attempt rattling the post.

The Cherries attacked down the left as Anthony cut the ball back for Lerma 16 yards out in front of the traveling supporters, but he fired inches wide of the left post.

Mitoma was being marked by two defenders, but the Seagulls had another chance on the half-hour mark when the lively Undav laid the ball off to Gilmour on the edge of the box, his attempt blocked by two defenders.

Adam Smith (l.) tries to contain Kaoru Mitoma (r.) during Brighton's victory over Bournemouth/Photo: Mark Leach/Offsides via Getty Images

The Japanese international finally found some space and teed up Pascal Gross, but Mepham got across to clear. The visitors countered through Anthony, but Joel Veltman produced a brilliant challenge on the edge of the six-yard box.

March sent ion a teasing cross from the left that Welbeck made a firm connection with, but his shot was straight at Neto. March then saw his volley deflected before Welbeck tried to divert Undav's low cross home, but couldn't make enough contact.

Phillip Billing then tested Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from 25 yards out in stoppage time with the match goalless at halftime despite the hosts having a number of chances to take the lead.

Eight minutes into the second half, Welbeck won the ball on the touchline and marauded into the box and opted for a powerful effort that he flew over the crossbar.

Moments later, Gilmour hit the side netting from the edge of the box and De Zerbi then made a double change, bringing on Moises Caicedo for Gilmour and Jeremy Sarmiento for Welbeck.

Sarmiento made an immediate impact, getting past two defenders and getting off a shot that was straight at Neto.

Bournemouth made little impact in attack in the second half until Semenyo forced Estupinan into a brilliant block after charging toward goal.

With 15 minutes to play, the Seagulls shuffled the deck again, bringing on Julio Enciso and new boy Facundo Buonanotte.

With time ticking down, Mitom+a brought out a fine save from Neto with the outside of his boot after cutting in from the left.

On 87 minutes, the Japanese found a winner, rising unmarked to head past Neto and into the top corner after Sarmiento had found space on the left.

Mitoma has now scored in three straight games as Brighton chase European football while Bournemouth fight to maintain their top-flight status.

Player of the match: Kaoru Mitoma

Was largely contained through the first quarter of an hour as he was pressed in areas where he was unable to attack, but he caused major problems as time wore on.

His reputation as someone who can deliver when it matters the most was further enhanced after he popped up to head home the winner with such little time left.