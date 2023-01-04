Brighton youngster "buzzing" after thrashing Everton

Ferguson now has two goals in three games for the Seagulls at just 18 years old after a poacher’s finish past Jordan Pickford on Tuesday night.

“I’m just buzzing with the result and getting another goal,” said Ferguson after dismantling Everton at Goodison Park. “I think it is all you can ask for, four goals away from home against Everton is a good thing.”

The Republic of Ireland international became Brighton’s youngest-ever Premier League goal scorer last weekend against Arsenal. That goal was nothing but a consolation as the Gunners finished 4-2 winners at the Amex, but after defeating Everton, Ferguson said, “It is a lot better when you can go and celebrate it and not having to pick the ball up straight back.

“It is a great result bouncing back from last week, it’s probably the best thing we could have asked for.”

Ferguson has quickly become a favourite amongst Seagulls fans as they chase for their highest-ever finish in the English top-flight. On becoming a regular in Brighton’s new manager Roberto De Zerbi’s side, Ferguson said, “It’s his (De Zerbi’s) decision at the end of the day.

“I’m just going to keep coming in and working hard. If he wants to play me then I’ll try and prove myself and get on the scoresheet.”

De Zerbi sings Ferguson's praises

“He can become a great striker,” said De Zerbi on Ferguson. “He has big physical and technical potential.”

De Zerbi’s side went into half-time a goal ahead in Merseyside after Karou Mitoma continued his strong form in front of goal. However, Brighton’s Italian wanted more from his players.

“I didn’t like the first half and Everton is a good team and it’s always difficult to win in the Premier League,” said De Zerbi. “Without the ball in the defensive phase, I didn’t like it. There were some problems in the first halve but we had to improve. I’m happy for the result for sure but I am honest. We have a lot of space to improve.”

Ferguson’s goal initiated a flurry of three goals in six minutes for the Seagulls after half-time with Solly March and Pascal Groß also getting on the scoresheet.

“I think we came in at half time and we knew we could do better,” admitted Ferguson. “We knew we sort of had them (Everton) so we just came out, tried to give our best and luckily the goals came through.”

Everton’s manager Frank Lampard has come under scrutiny having not won since 22ct October whilst currently 15th in the table.

After a humbling from Brighton, Lampard said, “I’m very confident in myself but I can’t predict the future.

“Since I have been here, I’ve been in a relegation battle (during this season and last). I can’t control the talk, but I don’t focus on it.”

Robert Sanchez brought down Alex Iwobi in his own box to allow Demari Gray a consolation goal from the spot in the 92nd minute. Nevertheless, Everton recorded their fourth loss in their last five games despite a positive draw away to Manchester City last weekend.