Arsenal vs Man City: Conti Cup Preview, Semi Final, 2023

Khadija Shaw of Manchester City battles for possession with Leah Williamson of Arsenal during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City Women and Arsenal Women at The Academy Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Only four teams remain as they battle it out for a trip to Selhurst Park and the opportunity to lift the Conti Cup. The first of the two semi-finals is staged at Meadow Park, as reigning champions Manchester City visit Arsenal, who themselves have won the competition five times since its inauguration in 2011.

Arsenal are gunning for their 4th WSL title, but a 0-0 stalemate with West Ham at the Chigwell Construction Stadium argues otherwise, as the Gunners fall to third. They now sit five points below league-leaders Chelsea, who make the visit to Chigwell tomorrow for their semi-final clash against the Hammers.

Both sides were dominant in the last stage, with Arsenal putting three past WSL side Aston Villa, whereas Manchester City's five-goal rampage in the first half carried them to a 6-0 win against Bristol City.

The Gunners' new signings to cover the injured Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema may feature in a more prominent role on Wednesday night, with both appearing on the scoresheet against Leeds United.

Team News:

Arsenal

Jonas Eidevall has confirmed that their side will be boosted by a returning Lia Walti who has missed the last three games with a minor knock that she picked up.

Miedema and Mead are both still on the sidelines after suffering long-term injuries in close succession.

Teyah Goldie is also still facing time out after suffering an ACL injury. Eidevall confirmed that she is now out of a protective boot, but is not nearing recovery yet.

Manchester City

Coach Gareth Taylor has told media that there are three doubts heading into the big Conti Cup clash at Meadow Park.

Esme Morgan and Demi Stokes will be assessed before the game, and there is no further update except for that they were making light recoveries.

Alanna Kennedy will not be present, as she is staying back in Manchester, but she trained fine and is nearing a full recovery.

Predicted Lineups:

Arsenal: D'Angelo, Maritz, Wubben-Moy, Rafaelle, McCabe, Little, Williamson, Maanum, Hurtig, Foord, Blackstenius

Manchester City: Roebuck, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Stokes, Ouahabi, Coombs, Hasegawa, Castellanos, Hemp, Kelly, Shaw

Key Players:

Frida Maanum - Arsenal

With the main goal threats out, Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum are the source of goals for the Gunners. The 23-year-old Norwegian has 10 goals in all competitions so far, and will be looking to add to her tally on Wednesday.

Maanum has the prowess of an attacker, but the intelligence that a central midfielder requires. Having signed from Linkoping in 2021, it seems that she has made North London her home very quickly, and is a clear fan favourite.

Khadija Shaw - Manchester City

Manchester City's Jamaican star has 10 goals in the WSL already and is arguably in the top three players in the league right now.

Known as 'Bunny', the striker is a clear threat that Arsenal will be hoping to keep quiet, otherwise Shaw will penetrate through the backline with ease and will carry the Cityzens to victory.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. This is the home of Arsenal's women team, although in recent times some games have been fortunate to be played in a 60,000 seater Emirates Stadium.

What time is kick off?

Kick off is at 7.15pm (GMT), on Wednesday 8th February.

Where can I watch?

You can watch this clash on BBC IPlayer if in the UK, while the FA Player is also streaming the game live for viewers worldwide.

VAVEL UK will also have content surrounding the game, such as a match report at full time.