The Importance of Identity in Everton's relegation fight

A Hard-fought Victory

Everton’s 1-0 victory over league leaders Arsenal got Sean Dyche’s reign off to a winning start.

His team were brave and took the game to the Gunners, reaping the benefits having shown more grit and fight than their opponents.

Everton defended well and had the lion-share of chances, perhaps being unfortunate not to be ahead before the winner was scored.

A familiar link-up for the former Burnley boss won him all three points. On the hour mark, two former Clarets combined when Dwight McNeil struck a wicked corner into the box which James Tarkowski battled for and headed past Aaron Ramsdale.

(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Picking up all three points, the Toffees enjoyed their first win in 11 games in all competitions and looked rejuvenated under their new manager.

The Goodison crowd no doubt played their part in what was a fantastic victory and performance. It was a bear pit, and the players evidently felt the siege mentality Dyche had tried to imprint on his players.

Every tackle, header and throw in was celebrated like a goal, by both the players and the fans. The atmosphere was reflective of the supporters’ appreciation for the determination and battle instilled in the players.

A Sean Dyche Team Wants It More

Sean Dyche has made it clear in each interview he has featured in as Everton manager that the ‘minimum requirement is maximum effort’. He believes any team coached by him must work as hard as possible to be in with a chance of winning the game.

As a collective unit, on Saturday Everton ran 116.4km – the furthest distance they have covered all season. They moved as a unit and were defensively stable for the full 90 minutes, only conceding a couple of high value chances.

The 51-year-old has given the team identity, which it has so sorely missed this season. Under Frank Lampard, Everton looked soft and aimless – unsure of any system and instead just thrown onto the pitch without any clear plan.

The ground covered typified a Sean Dyche team, and it was fascinating and exciting to see what he had been able to achieve with the players in such a short period of time after his appointment.

A Disciplined Set-up and Performance

In the limited sessions available to him he managed to inspire his team as well as solidifying it. Getting a tune out of certain players was arguably as important as moulding his team into his preferred tactical set up.

As expected, he reverted to fielding four defenders. In front of Jordan Pickford were Conor Coady and James Tarkowski, with Vitalii Mykolenko and skipper Seamus Coleman either side.

Much like his Burnley teams of the past, out-of-possession he held a deep line and attempted to push opposition players out wide.

Dependant on where the ball was, the full back on the other side pushed into the box to aid the central defenders with any crosses, and the ball-side full back put pressure on the attacker.

The midfield was predominantly set up as a five. The three central midfielders; Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and Abdoulaye Doucoure worked tirelessly off the ball to stop blossoming Arsenal moves at source.

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Gueye and Onana specifically limited opposing captain Martin Odegaard very effectively. In most games he is pulling the strings, but this time around he was dragged off early. Whenever he picked up the ball in an advanced position he was halted.

It was evident the midfield operated under specific pressing triggers. The press was routine and effective, with the players moving as a unit rather than one player chasing a loose end – something often seen in a Lampard team.

Given the emphasis on defending put on the midfield, lone striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin was left isolated for the first twenty minutes, particularly from goal kicks.

20 minutes in during a break in play, Dyche signalled to his wingers Alex Iwobi and Dwight McNeil to swap wings and get closer to the forward. From that point, Calvert-Lewin’s flick-on’s were picked up by one of the pair and allowed Everton to progress up the pitch.

The former Watford boss’ tactical ideal lends itself to a variation of ‘percentage football’ whereby a team aims to keep the ball away from the areas of the pitch where the opponents could be dangerous, instead progressing the ball up the pitch through winning duels, throw-ins and set pieces.

The Importance of Dominic Calvert-Lewin

(Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Goal kicks proved valuable with Pickford excelling with his feet. Dyche has never been able to utilise such skillset in his goalkeeper and found the 28-year-old to be an effective way of gaining yards.

Calvert-Lewin’s aerial ability was an issue for the Arsenal defenders, and on various occasions he was able to bring the ball down or flick it on to his teammates.

It’s no secret he has been struggling for form, given his injury troubles as well as being the sole attacker in a poor side. His new coach has set out a clear way he wants his team to play, and the Englishman is reaping the rewards.

A Tough Team With Strong Identity

Such outlines and a clear identity is the first step in making Everton a team good enough to remain in the top flight. It is vital in keeping Everton in games rather than fading away through giving away an early goal and heads dropping.

The astonishing result achieved against Arsenal is testament to the importance of identity in teams of any sport.

Next up is a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the derby. It is probably one of the best chances in recent years for Everton to earn the bragging rights.

Dyche has recorded some impressive wins over the Reds during his career and would love to come out victor over Jurgen Klopp again. The two have clashed in games gone by. It is sure to be a feisty affair.

Undoubtedly the team will sorely miss the atmosphere of Goodison Park, but if they play as well as they did against the Gunners, there’s no reason they can’t go and pick up all three points.