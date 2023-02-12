Liverpool vs Everton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 23, 2023

Everton's Neal Maupay is challenged by Liverpool's James Milner in their 0-0 draw at Goodison Park earlier in the season. (Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Everton make the 970 metre journey across Stanley Park on Monday night for the second Merseyside derby of the season.

The pairs first meeting of the season saw the Blues hold Liverpool to a goalless draw at the start of September.

Liverpool come into this fixture having only lost one of their last 25 derbies played at Anfield.

Eleven points separate the two teams currently, with Liverpool sat at tenth in the table, and Everton in the relegation battle at 18th.

Jurgen Klopp's side find themselves winless after their four league games of 2023 so far, with no other team receiving as few points since the start of 2023.

The Toffees new managerial appointment has given a glimmer of hope to keeping Everton in the top flight, with Sean Dyche being selected at the end of January.

The former Burnley manager led Everton to a 1-0 win against league leaders Arsenal in their last league game, with a second half goal from James Tarkowski.

Their new manager bounce will certainly be something for Liverpool to look out for, with Dyche bringing a new fighting mentality to the Blues.

Team News

Liverpool

Klopp has had his team ravaged by injuries this season, with nine players currently sidelined.

One positive for the Reds, however, is that Diogo Jota could be making his return on Monday night having been out since October with a calf injury.

Thiago will be ruled out of the game with a hip injury, and could be out for up to four weeks.

Roberto Firmino is also out with a calf injury, with him likely to return for the Reds next fixture against Newcastle.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are both out with hamstring injuries, both expected to make their return at the end of the month.

Luis Diaz is suspected to make his return for the second leg of the Champions League clash in March, following an injury sustained in training in December.

Arthur, Fabio Carvalho and Ben Doak are also players not quite ready to make their return on Monday night.

Everton

There are doubts over Dominic Calvert-Lewin being fit for the Merseyside clash after sustaining a hamstring issue in their victory against Arsenal, however this will be confirmed following an assessment before the game.

Andros Townsend and Nathan Patterson are both ruled out with knee injuries and will not be making their return against the Reds.

A positive for Dyche is that Michael Keane could be ready to make his return on Monday night.

Likely Line-ups

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Bajcetic, Keita, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Everton

Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, McNeil, Doucoure, Gueye, Onana, Iwobi, Maupay.

Liverpool - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah against Wolverhampton Wanderers on February 4, 2023. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Despite a dip in recent form, Salah is no stranger to a Merseyside derby goal. In his eight games against the Toffees, he has netted himself four goals.

The Egyptian forward currently has seven league goals this season, seen as a poor season for a usual golden boot contender.

Nevertheless, Salah could be one to look out for Monday night as he looks to make a decisive goal to provide Liverpool with their first win of the year.

Everton - Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana during the Premier League match against Arsenal at Goodison Park on February 4, 2023. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Amadou Onana sealed himself a Player of the Match award following a star performance against Arsenal.

The defensive midfielder signed from Lille last summer for a fee of €35 million. After just 6 months with the Toffees, he attracted interest from Chelsea, however he chose to turn down this offer to assist Everton's relegation battle.

The Belgian international will be bringing his physical dominance to the derby and will be one to look out for.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Anfield in Liverpool, only 970 metres away from Goodison Park.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 20:00 BST on Monday 13th February.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on Sky Sports.