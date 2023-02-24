Patrick Vieira: Palace's lack of confidence stopping goals

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has claimed his side's lack of goals is due to low confidence and belief in the team, before the Eagles welcome Liverpool at Selhurst Park tomorrow night.

“I think it is just the lack of confidence and belief at the moment", noted Vieira.

"We need to keep working hard in training to score those goals. It’s important to take those chances."

While the Eagles have only lost one out of their last five matches, including playing Manchester United twice and fierce rivals Brighton in that period, they have only managed to muster four goals.

While Liverpool are no easier opponent, Palace will hope to capitalise on the side's poor form in hopes of claiming their first win of the year.

Vieira on Liverpool

Palace face Liverpool on Saturday's late kick-off, and they will no doubt fancy their chances against the out-of-form Merseyside giants, especially after their demoralising 5-2 Champions League loss against Real Madrid.

But Vieira remains calm and insisted that despite their poor form it is not the best time to face Jurgen Klopp's side.

"When you think about that football club and what they’ve achieved and the players that they have, they will want to bounce back.

"On the other side, our performances and the support that we’ve had have been positive. It’s important to turn those performances into wins."

Vieira also praised Liverpool's ability defensively and on the counter attack, stating that the quality they have throughout the team means they are a constant threat.

The Frenchman also found it hard to explain Liverpool's poor recent form:

“When you look at the first fifteen minutes that they played against Real Madrid I feel that they were at their best.

"Again, you look at the manager and the players that they have, there is a quality there and our job is to make it difficult for them. We have to do our best, regardless of their form at the moment."

Vieira on Palace's latest late equaliser

Palace have formed a bad habit of conceding late goals and dropping unnecessary points this season, and Brentford's 96th minute equaliser last weekend was the latest sting.

“We have to manage the games much better", Vieira claims.

"But the last five minutes, we are going through a difficult period. We go through difficult periods throughout games and it is just about managing those periods.

"On the other side, when you’re talking about the Brentford game we had a situation where we could have scored that second goal it would be completely different. We have to be more ruthless in front of goal so we can have an impact."

Vieira, however, acknowledged the level of the opposition faced in these recent fixtures and praised Palace for matching such high-level sides.

“I think the teams that we’ve played since the World Cup have been really tough and challenging.

"These are teams playing in European competitions and we always manage to compete. Of course, there's a frustration because we didn’t get the points we deserved."

Brentford's Vitaly Janelt stopped Palace securing their first win of the year with his 96th minute equaliser last weekend. (Photo: by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Vieira on the 'salt of the football club'

As always, Vieira was filled with praise for the Eagles' fans and urged his men to give the fans something to cheer for against Liverpool.

“The salt of this football club is really the fans", smiled Vieira.

"Whenever we play at home they always respond. It is important for us to create that energy that we can embrace from the fans and try and play the best we can, with discipline and concentration."

Injury Update

Palace have missed their key player Wilfried Zaha over the last few weeks after his injury sustained against Newcastle United.

But Vieira has reignited hopes that the Ivorian can make an appearance against Liverpool.

"Wilfried is getting better and better. He has his last training session this morning and we have to wait and see until tomorrow morning for his reaction.”

Meanwhile, Vieira also noted that goalkeeper Sam Johnstone will not be in Saturday's squad, but that James McArthur has been in full training and will feature.

Vieira on John Motson

Legendary commentator John Motson sadly passed away on Thursday. The iconic voice of over fifty years of English football spent his last match as a BBC commentator at Selhurst Park in 2018 and even took to the pitch at full time to a standing ovation.

Vieira noted Motson's legendary status in English football.

“I think the football world was in shock. His personality and he was the voice of football. Of course, it’s a big loss for the game and condolences to the family”

Crystal Palace face Liverpool at Selhurst Park at 19:45, with both teams looking to secure a much-needed three points in the Premier League.