Man United's Carabao Cup triumph: more than just a trophy

For many years, Manchester United and silverware were synonymous with one another, barely a season would go by without an honour being added to the ever growing list. The glory years under Sir Alex Ferguson seemed long departed, following the countless years of mediocrity, despite the occasional cup. Even with cup triumphs under Jose Mourinho and Louis Van Gaal, it never quite seemed like a good fit.

However under Erik Ten Hag, the truth couldn't be more opposite, with morale being highest it has since the last League title in 2013. While the trophy is an incredible feat, it is believed that it is symbolic of so much more.

What does it represent?

When the final whistle blew, United fans across the globe performed a collective sigh of relief as the long trophy drought came to an end. The feeling was less of a joy and more as if a weight had been lifted. For a club who had became so used to winning, these past few years had felt like a curse, a seemingly never ending run of promising form which ultimately ends in failure, a rollercoaster ride would be an accurate description.

Looking back to last season, the season began with fans filled with hope following an improved season and the signings of big names such as Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo. This, only for the seasons end to see them win only one of their last six, including a couple of 4-0 thrashings, which saw caretaker manager Ralf Rangnick nearly end up in the Conference League. An all time low for the club, as the owners continued to run the Red Devils into the ground.

Ten Hag's reign began as bad as the previous regime ended, however many felt he was the man to turn the ship around. Lone behold, he quickly did, with an incredibly impressive vein of form reached on the pitch, and off the pitch, the Glazer family seemed to finally be willing to sell up. This is why winning the Carabao Cup is so important for Man United. The triumph validates the belief that finally success is near and that United are back where they belong.

A first success of a new era which will be defining in the history on this club. A club which opposition fear, is a large disparity from the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer which despite the good periods, never felt sustainable or good enough to reach the next level. Various cup final losses including most heartbreakingly against Villarreal at a time when confidence was high. This following on from the Mourinho days which while seeing success never felt long term. Van Gaal's FA Cup is often forgotten due to his immediate dismissal therefore seemingly a pointless trophy.

Manchester United lose in the 2021 Europa League final on penalties (Photo by Pablo Morano/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

These ideas do not correlate with this most recent trophy, which feels like a genuine birth of a new era, thanks to the genius in the dugout, and his incredibly likeable group.However, through the failures and low points of the past 10 years, many United fans have seen a different side of football and learnt what it truly means to be a fan. Win or loss, supporting the club you love is a beautiful thing which much of the fanbase would not have experienced before the departure of Sir Alex.

However the residing point is that the trophy is defining and marks the beginning of Ten Hag's era. Success breeds success, and this is likely the beginning of something special, a sentiment shared by Ten Hag himself. With the boss indicating in his open letter to the fans, that his is not content.

"There will be no complacency in our desire to return this club back to where we want to be."