'Ten Hag will win the Premier League with Man United one day' says Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Manchester United look like a team reborn under Erik Ten Hag after he was appointed last summer, with Chelsea icon Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believing that a Premier League title is not far away for the Red Devils.

Man United sit in third place only two points behind close rivals Manchester City, but Erik Ten Hag has the chance to end a six-year wait for a trophy at the Theatre of Dreams, with United taking on Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup later this month.

There is growing optimism in the red side of Manchester that Ten Hag can end a 10-year wait for the Premier League trophy and become the first Man United manager since Sir Alex Ferguson to win the Premier League.

Hasselbaink also weighs in on the future of Jude Bellingham, with European clubs swarming hoping to secure the signature of the 19-year-old wonderkid and the likelihood of a summer move looking more and more likely for the England international.

"Erik Ten Hag will win the Premier League one day," says Hasselbaink

While winning the league this season may be a difficult task for United, with Arsenal seven points clear of the Red Devils with two games in hand, a Premier League title may not be far away.

Marcus Rashford has found his form after a disappointing 2021/22 season only contributing to six goals. The England international has 19 goals and 6 assists in 31 games this season for Man United, as well as three goals in five games in England’s Qatar World Cup campaign.

The form of Rashford combined with smart summer business, with the signings of Casemiro and World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez, has pushed Man United up the table from their 6th place finish last season.

Speaking to Casinos En Ligne, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said: “Erik Ten Hag will win the Premier League with Man United one day. Maybe not this year or next year but he is someone that has proven that he is a winner, especially at Ajax. It’s a different country with different pressures but you can see how he has improved Man United in the way that they are playing.

“The match against Leeds wasn’t the best result for them but I think Man United are in good hands and they are going in the right direction.”

"Bellingham will come to the Premier League as a massive star," says Hasselbaink

Jude Bellingham has caught the eye of clubs across Europe, with Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man United, and Chelsea all registering an interest in the bright youngster.

The 19-year-old had a fine World Cup with England, and is performing consistently in Germany with Borussia Dortmund, causing big clubs to earmark him as a potential big money signing this summer.

This season in the Bundesliga he has registered four goals and four assists in 18 games, and in the Champions League, he has bagged four goals and one assist in five games to steer Dortmund into the last-16 and set up a tie with potential suitors Chelsea.

Hasselbaink said: “[On why Bellingham won't regret turning down Real Madrid for Premier League move] He won’t regret it. Eventually, he will end up at Real Madrid or Barcelona. When you get to these clubs, you need to come in as a massive star, I don’t think Bellingham is there yet.

“I think he will come to the Premier League as a massive star for whichever club he signs for and play week in week out.

“His next step after the Premier League would then be Real Madrid. If I was his agent or his parents and I’m planning his career, he needs to go somewhere where he is loved and somewhere that is going to make the team better. He won’t be the number one person at Real Madrid right now.”

