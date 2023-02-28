Man United must "get back to work" says Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag says his side kept celebrations short and swift following their Carabao Cup triumph over the weekend, saying "we get back to work" after natural celebrations followed on when they returned to Carrington on Monday.

Manchester United now turn their attention to another domestic cup competition that they will look to win, when they welcome West Ham United to Old Trafford on Wednesday in the FA Cup.

The Dutchman is clearly confident in his squad ahead of the game, praising their mental approach to each game adding "the dressing room has the right attitude and the right approach."

Ten Hag was also dismissive of any remarks that only 11 players won the trophy on Sunday, and was quick to defend his whole squad. "I count on them and I know they will be ready."

The Man United boss says he is prepared to use his whole squad, and that everyone wants to play games during such a busy period of the season.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images.

"Squad is so important" in busy period

“Let’s make myself clear, we didn’t win with 11 players, we did win with a squad.”

“I think the squad is already, the whole season, so important. Every time players are coming in, if it's for the whole game, for minutes or a couple of games, I think also during games we can change the dynamic.”

“We do it with many more than 11 players, so I count on them, and I know they will be ready because every time players play games, they take responsibility and it’s about that. Take responsibility, but also you have to fight for your position.”

“We have great months ahead of us, also great games and I think everyone wants to play games. The players who form the best teams will play. Also, for Maguire, when he plays well, he can come into the team.”

Players take it "game by game"

Ten Hag gave a cheeky response to whether there is a big game every week at this moment.

“Yeah!”

“I think every game is important and every game until now, this dressing room has the right attitude and the right approach they take, game by game. Not looking ahead. You said it’s the biggest game (West Ham), but Barcelona is it not a big game!?”

Manchester United players in training ahead of West Ham. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United/Getty Images)

"Back to work" following celebrations

“Of course, yesterday (Monday), the players were still enthusiastic, and they had to celebrate this momentum”

“But yesterday, after we settled down, we get back to work. What we had to do was recovery and the ones who played less did a good training session.”

“No, nothing beyond (celebrations on Sunday). (We) get back to work.”

“It was not my perspective from the celebrations (that individuals were unhappy), I think everyone was involved and everyone was happy. Everyone had the idea, we did it collectively and not individual, or one, two, three players did this.”

“It was the performance of the whole team, of the whole squad.”

Ten Hag "didn't panic" after horrid start

The man in the dugout said he relied on his patience after losing his opening two competitive games as boss, and recognised that it would take time for routines and principles to come through on the pitch.

“I know from previous jobs that it takes time before you get into a way of play, before you get into the rules and principles. You get routines in a team and time is not always going with the right results.”

“The results were not there at the start of the season. I didn’t panic because I know it’s part of the process and you can find out, you can learn a lot in those weeks.”

“When you lose it’s not nice. You hate to lose, also you get some good lessons and a lot of view (on) what are the opportunities, what are the deficits, so you can work on that and your way of play.”