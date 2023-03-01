Arsenal 4-0 Everton: Gunners move one step closer to Premier League glory with dominant win

Arsenal moved one step closer to Premier League glory with a scintillating attacking display that comfortably saw off Everton 4-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

After a cagey start, Arsenal grew into the game and showed the mark of title contenders with a quick-fire double. First, Bukayo Saka fired home a beauty after showing some brilliant feet and then Gabriel Martinelli capitalised on a horror error from Idrissa Gueye and finished with aplomb.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Given their cushion in the game, Arsenal adopted a swagger in the second half and killed off any hope of an Everton comeback when Martin Ødegaard finished off a brilliant move.

Further gloss was added to an already excellent performance, as Martinelli grabbed his second. As much as the scoreline may suggest Everton were dismal, Arsenal were simply superb.

Story of the Match

We all knew exactly how Sean Dyche would deploy his team and they unsurprisingly frustrated Arsenal in the opening phases of play.

Ben White surrendered possession inside his own half on two occasions and it gave some form of encouragement to the Toffees, who created the first chance of the game when Neil Maupay hit a tame effort at Aaron Ramsdale after the Frenchman was given acres of space in the box.

Arsenal dominated possession, as you would expect, but they struggled to do much with it up until the 15th minute, when Saka played a neat one-two with Ødegaard and flicked the ball over to Martinelli who headed just wide.

The game was like an aged flint, void of any spark and with no sort of ignition from either team. For all the attacking deficiencies, the defensive side of the game was illuminated, in particular from Gabriel.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Everton launched a promising counterattack through Idrissa Gueye, who fed Abdoulaye Doucouré in space on the left-hand side of the box. The Frenchman flashed the ball across the box to his fellow countryman, Maupay, who took a tad too long on the ball and allowed Gabriel to make a phenomenal last-ditch challenge that prevented him from getting a shot off. A let-off for Arsenal.

Just when everything looked like it was not going to plan for Arsenal, they struck on the 40-minute mark.

Oleksandr Zinchenko played the ball into the feet of Saka, who evaded the attentions of Vitaliy Mykolenko, took a couple of neat touches and then arrowed a beauty past Jordan Pickford from a tight angle. Another stunner to add to the Englishman’s growing collection this year.

(Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Dyche would have been ecstatic going into the interval at 0-0, content with 1-0, but 2-0 was a nightmare situation. Into stoppage time before the end of the half, Gueye dawdled on the ball and allowed Saka to pip his heels.

It allowed Martinelli to run onto the ball and finish with ease. A penny for Gueye’s eardrums at half-time; such a costly mistake so close to the break and no surprise that he was hooked during the interval.

Everton have failed to score a first-half goal in 19 of their 25 games - more often than any other team in the Premier League this season. Dyche is obviously aware of this, so their main agenda against opposition like Arsenal would be to get in at the break with the scoreline at 0-0. It was abysmal how they collapsed so easily after performing so well.

A dejected Everton, who played so well for 40 minutes, remained resolute and created some half-chances through Maupay, who was struggling to truly test Ramsdale. Dwight McNeil certainly did, when he hit a fierce drive from the edge of the box that forced Ramsdale into a sprawling save.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

However, Everton’s valiant efforts were eventually quashed when Ødegaard finished off another flowing Arsenal move. Martinelli spread the ball out to Leandro Trossard on the left, who tore down the flank and pulled the ball back for Ødegaard to sweep home unopposed.

Martinelli added the finishing touches with a fourth ten minutes from time and it was all so wonderfully easy. Zinchenko, who was exceptional all night, pushed the ball off to Eddie Nketiah who then spun his man brilliantly and squared for Martinelli who virtually walked the ball in.

Everton were waving the white flag in the last phases of play as Arsenal had more chances to add to the humiliation.

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

The Gunners have now restored their five-point lead over Manchester City and with each passing game they look more likely to claim an unprecedented Premier League title.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli

There were multiple candidates, but Martinelli just edges with his two goals.

His overall endeavour throughout the game personified Arsenal's energy, as he pressed relentlessly from the front and never gave the Everton players a breather.

After a shaky run of inconsistency in front of goal, the Brazilian looks back to his free-scoring best.