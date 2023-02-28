Liverpool vs Wolves: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

Wednesday's game between Liverpool and Wolves at Anfield is set to be a thrilling affair with both sides in desperate need of all three points.

Julen Lopetegui's side currently sit 15th in the Premier League table and a win on Merseyside would take them up to 13th and give them some breathing room from the relegation battle.

The Wanderers' previous result was a 1-1 draw against current top-six side Fulham, an outcome that will give them confidence heading into the game against the Reds

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp's team are in dire need of a win, especially if they want to mount a challenge on the top four.

The Reds are coming off the back of a very disappointing 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

If the hosts win on Wednesday then it would put them in touching distance of Tottenham, who currently occupy fourth and would have played one more game than Klopp's team.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Team News

Liverpool

Joe Gomez is still out with a muscle problem that he picked up in the Reds' battering against Real Madrid.

Star man Darwin Nunez, who missed the Palace game due to an injury he picked up in the Champions League, is back in training and in contention to feature.

Luis Diaz is edging closer to a return, but he is yet to take part in team training and will not be ready for Wednesday's game.

Midfield maestro Thiago Alcantara will also be a huge miss for the Reds as he is still currently recovering from a knock he picked up against Wolves the last time these two teams faced.

Juventus loanee Arthur Melo featured for the U21's in an emphatic 7-1 win against Leicester City.

Finally, Ibrahima Konate could also be fit enough to return to the starting lineup, with the French defender back in team training.

Liverpool player Ibrahima Konate (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Wolves

New boy Matheus Cunha had to be stretchered off against Fulham due to an ankle injury and looks set to miss Wednesday's game at Anfield.

South Korean winger Hwang Hee-Chan will also miss the game due to a hamstring injury he picked up against the Reds in early February.

Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traoré are all still sidelined due to long-term injuries.

Finally, some good news for Lopetegui's side, with Pedro Neto now available for selection after he played 45 minutes for the U21 side.

Predicted Lineups

Liverpool - Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Bajcetic, Elliott; Salah, Gakpo, Nunez.

Wolves - Jose Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Bueno; Neves, Nunes, Sarabia; Podence, Jimenez, Traore.

Key Players

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Nunez's absence against on the weekend was clear for all to see. The Reds barely created any major chances and when they did, they did not look like scoring them.

Darwin has become Klopp’s main goalscoring threat in recent weeks and if he can refine his finishing then the future will look bright for Klopp's side.

Even though the 23-year-old signed from Benfica as a striker, due to an injury crisis he has been forced to play as a winger, a role that seems to suit him.

The pace Nunez poses is a scary sight and it also helps him defensively, with him and Andy Robertson forming a great partnership on the left-hand side.

If the Reds do win Wednesday's game then you can be assured that the Uruguayan will have played a huge part in it.

Darwin Nunez celebrating scoring vs Real Madrid (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

If Ruben Neves puts in a performance as he did in early February when these two sides met, then the hosts’ midfield should be very worried.

Klopp's midfield is currently in tatters and apart from an 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic, looks bereft of confidence in the engine room.

Liverpool have been picked apart by average sides all season and with Wolves' strong point being their midfield, it could get messy if Neves gets on the ball and starts pinging his signature long balls.

The Portuguese midfielder was the Man of the Match the last time the clubs faced off and if he puts in another performance similar to the last one, a win for the Wanderers could be very likely.

Ruben Neves (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is this game being played?

This match is being played at Anfield, the home of Liverpool.

What time is kick-off?

This game is being played at 20:00 (GMT) on Wednesday 1st of March.

How can I watch the match?

This game is sadly not being shown on live TV in the United Kingdom.