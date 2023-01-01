Everton vs Brighton: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Everton are looking to build on Saturday evening’s 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium with a massive game against a Brighton and Hove Albion side who are competing well in the Premier League this season.

The Toffees sit 16th in the first tier of English football, however a win on Wednesday evening could take Frank Lampard’s side up to 12th, leapfrogging Bournemouth, Leeds United, Leicester City and Aston Villa.

Despite the optimism, the true facts are that an out-of-form Everton team could drop into the relegation zone with a defeat and if results go against them, could go as far as joint-bottom, should Nottingham Forest, Wolves and West Ham United all secure three points.

A win for Brighton could take them just one point behind Liverpool in 6th place. They come into the game following a tough defeat on New Year’s Eve, as league leaders, Arsenal, visited the American Express Community Stadium and ran out 4-2 winners on the night.

This was despite a comeback looking promising for The Seagulls after a fast start to the second half.

As pressure builds on Everton boss Frank Lampard, it is vital that Everton pick up all three points this weekend to try and steer away from the woeful start that they have had to the campaign and to force themselves up the table.

Everton Boss Frank Lampard (James Williamson/GettyImages)

Team News

Everton

A boost for Everton is the return of Ellis Simms to Lampard’s squad, with the 21-year-old returning to Goodison Park after a loan spell at Sunderland. He was recalled on Friday to add to The Toffees' attacking threat.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin will play his eighth match of the Premier League season if selected, after returning to the matchday squad at the Etihad on New Year’s Eve.

Anthony Gordon and Yerry Mina are set to return to the side after illness which ruled them out of Saturday’s draw with Manchester City.

Amadou Onana will be unavailable for selection for Everton after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season at the Etihad, meaning he is suspended.

Brighton

Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster are both doubts for Brighton on Tuesday evening.

However, a boost for The Seagulls is that Alexis Mac Allister is available for selection after returning from World Cup duties with Argentina, where the forward had a superb tournament.

Likely Line-ups

Everton

Pickford, Patterson, Godfrey, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gueye, Iwobi, Gray, Calvert-Lewin.

Brighton

Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan, Caicedo, Gross, March, Lallana, Mitoma, Trossard.

Key Players

Everton

Jordan Pickford has surely been Everton’s Player of the Season for numerous years in a row – with the English goalkeeper saving The Toffees on multiple occasions and his saves last season were imperative in the club’s survival.

His saves have been crucial this season in the draws against Liverpool and Manchester City, and he captained the side in the game at The Etihad on New Year’s Eve.

The shot-stopper can easily be classed as Everton’s key player, and could be the difference between a win and a loss for Lampard's side.

Everton goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford (James Williamson/GettyImages)

Brighton

Winger Leandro Trossard will be a key player for The Toffees this weekend and will pose a major threat to the defence, with the Belgian international being The Seagulls’ top scorer so far this season.

Since joining the club in 2019 after seven years at Genk, Trossard has scored 25 goals in 116 appearances – seven of those coming this season accompanied by two assists in 16 matches.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Goodison Park, home of Everton FC.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday, 3rd January 2023.

Where can I watch?

The match is not being broadcast for fans to watch on TV, however radio coverage of the tie will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live.