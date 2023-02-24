Leicester vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 25, 2023

The Gunners came from behind twice to beat Aston Villa last weekend and could potentially restore a five-point lead at the top of the table, after rivals Manchester City dropped points against a valiant Nottingham Forest side who held them to a draw.

The previous encounter between these two teams saw a sensational display from Gabriel Jesus as he helped his team beat Leicester 4-2 in August.

Mikel Arteta has seemingly put Arsenal back on track for the Premier League trophy after ending their four-game winless run. The boss will need to be wary of Leicester’s previous goal-scoring run, as their game against the Villains saw Arsenal’s sixth straight game without a clean sheet in all tournaments.

The Foxes have not kicked into gear this season, as they sit near the end of the table in 14th - four points clear from the relegation zone. They have recently recuperated their losses after surprisingly beating Aston Villa 4-2 and Tottenham Hotspur 4-1, with six goals coming from six individual players.

Leicester started the match well against Manchester United, but could not finish their chances in the first half as they were denied by David De Gea. They then crumbled in the second half after strikes from in-form Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho ended their goal-scoring run.

Iheanacho is pressured by Victor Lindelof. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Team News

Leicester

The Foxes continue to be without captain Johnny Evans and James Justin, who have dealt with thigh and Achilles injuries all season.

Brendan Rogers is hopeful that Youri Tielemans should appear against Arsenal, after being a key player in their win against Aston Villa.

"(Tielemans) has trained very well. He’s a very good option for us."

Leicester have also been handed an injury blow with playmaker James Maddison being unfit after his stellar performances against Villa and Spurs.

Rodgers explained that he will need additional fitness testing and will be assessed after Friday's training session, so will be unavailable.

He also mentioned the fitness of Ryan Bertrand, who should be hopeful to feature off the bench this weekend against Arsenal: “(Bertrand) is back in training with the squad. He’s a bit off in terms of match fitness, but he’s available to train.”

Arsenal

Mohammed Elneny continues to be ruled out for the season after surgery on his knee injury.

Fans should expect Jesus to return soon after Arteta revealed positive signs of improvement after his injury.

“The knee's not reacting, so it's positive. We want him back quickly but respect the timeline from the doctors and the specialists. He's pushing the boundaries.”

The manager also disclosed that Thomas Partey could be available after fitness testing and will likely feature off the bench after being sidelined due to a thigh injury.

Possible Line Ups

Leicester City:

Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Tielemans; Tete, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Arsenal:

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

Key players

Leicester – Kelechi Iheanacho

The 26-year-old has shown promise over previous years, but has remained inconsistent after helping Leicester win the FA Cup two seasons ago, finishing as their top goal-scorer.

Since the start of the month, Iheanacho has started all four of the Foxes’ games and has scored in his previous three, but blanked against Manchester United.

With his return to form, he could trouble the Arsenal defence, as they seemed shaky against Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Iheanacho celebrates after scoring the third goal against Spurs. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal – Bukayo Saka

The English starboy scored his tenth goal of the season in his last outing, more than any of his teammates.

Saka should look to exploit the injuries faced by Leicester, but should be careful after appearing to carry a knock to his ankle last weekend.

The forward has also recently reached a verbal agreement to extend his contract to June 2028. This should prove to be a boost to the club and player, as his recent performances before and after the World Cup have indicated that he is an invaluable player, being compared to the generational talents of Kylian Mbappe and Rafael Leao.

Saka celebrates after the win against Aston Villa. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at The King Power Stadium on Saturday, the 25th of February.

What time is kick-off?

Leicester vs Arsenal is scheduled for a 15:00 GMT kick-off.

How can I watch?

The game will not be broadcast in the UK, due to the 3 pm blackout. However, the game will be shown on Peacock and NBCSports for US viewers.