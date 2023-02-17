Leeds' interim manager Michael Skubala prepares for "huge game" against relegation rivals Everton

Leeds announced this week that Michael Skubala will remain in charge for their "upcoming fixtures" - including this huge game against their relegation rivals Everton.

The Whites are yet to win a league game in 2023 and have failed to pick up three points on their last nine occasion, with their last win coming against fellow Premier League strugglers Bournemouth on November 5th.

This poor run of form led to Jesse Marsch being given his marching orders after their loss to Nottingham Forest, with Skubala taking over ever since.

The 40-year-old explained he's enjoyed the challenge of becoming the first team manager at Elland Road, but he is fully focused on their trip to Goodison Park to try and get a much-needed 3 points.

He said: "I've really, really enjoyed it, it’s exciting. I love working with top players and love setting up a game plan for top opposition. Every day is a pleasure to come in to work."

"I think we need to pick up points. So I think they're important games as always, but I do think there's enough games to pick up points. Every game in the Premier League is a huge game, and it's a big opportunity and the players are excited to try and go to Goodison and go get the three points"

His previous two games in charge both came against Manchester United, earning themselves a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford but they then fell to a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road in the return fixture.

One player that Skubala praised highly in these games was captain Luke Ayling, with the player being rewarded this week with a new contract.

His manager said: "I think Luke first and foremost is a great person to have around. Very professional, great leader in the dressing room and a bit of a legend at the club. So I'm really pleased, personally, but also for him professionally and for the club that they could get an extension out of him."

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

However, despite a few decent performances, Skubala knows that Everton's new manager Sean Dyche has changed the dynamic around the club, making Saturday's game tricky to navigate.

He had high praise for his opposing manager by saying : "I've met Sean a couple of times, he probably doesn't remember me. He's a great manager, every manager in the Premier League is great and it will be a tough game on Saturday no doubt."

Everton's last game at Goodison Park was Dyche's first match in charge, defeating the then league leaders Arsenal 1-0.

A James Tarkowski header was enough to win the Toffee's all three points, the perfect start for Everton in the Sean Dyche era.

However, in his second game in the hot seat Everton did lose 2-0 to Merseyside rivals Liverpool, meaning that Dyche has won one and lost one in his first two games.

Leeds have only won a single game away from home this season, whereas three out of Everton's four wins have come at Goodison Park, suggesting that statistics do not favour the Yorkshire club.

"Lots of thoughts about their midfield three"

A positive in recent weeks for Leeds has been their American midfield duo of Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie.

They seemed to have started where they left off for USA at the World Cup, forming a solid, hard-working partnership in the middle of the park.

However, they come up against a strong midfield three when they play Everton, containing their £33 million defensive midfielder Amadou Onana.

He has been a revelation since joining Everton and was man of the match when they played Arsenal last time out at Goodison.

While Skubala knows his midfield is strong, he also recognises the threat that the Toffee's posses in the centre of the park.

He said: "Lots of thoughts and thinking [about their midfield three]. They are going to be really physical, really aggressive and they are supreme athletes. We have to be really competitive on the day to make sure we win the battle in the midfield."