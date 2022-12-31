Liverpool 2-1 Leicester: Post-Match player ratings

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool takes a shot whilst under pressure from Wout Faes of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on December 30, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side aimed to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle. However, Jurgen Klopp will be the manager that leaves Anfield the happiest.

The Reds have struggled to find consistency this season but last night's opposition helped Liverpool go back to their old ways as Klopp's men built on their 3-1 victory against Aston Villa with another successful evening.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall opened the scoring after just four minutes with a cool finish past an on rushing Alisson Becker.

Belgium International, Wout Faes, then scored two own goals just before half time, giving the home side a one goal lead going into the break.

Here are how the players were rated:

Alisson Becker- 7

Despite conceding early on, the Liverpool number one played to the best of his abilities. Was largely a bystander for the majority of the game, but when called upon he simply did his job - commanding his area but also stopping the two shots on target that flew his way.

Trent Alexander-Arnold- 8

A man of the match performance. Confidently built on his performance at Villa Park, his passing range caused problems for The Foxes all night. Although he did recognise there is still work to be done defensively, it was a superb defensive performance from the full back which nobody can question.

Embed from Getty Images

Virgil Van Dijk- 7

Overall, a solid performance from the Dutchman, making some crucial blocks and interceptions throughout. His impressive passing was on full display today. Calm as you like.

Joel Matip- 5

Like his partner, some excellent passing was shown. However, he was too reckless in challenges and was exposed in the build up to Leicester's goal after losing an aerial battle to Daka.

Andrew Robertson- 6

A decent performance for a player with such high expectations. Successfully created space for his team mates and constantly passed the ball forwards in a positive fashion.

Jordon Henderson- 5

The skipper Just couldn't quite get himself involved and it was one of his worse nights. He consistently gave the ball away cheaply. However, after a busy World Cup schedule there is no doubt The Reds' captain will find his feet again and get back to his old ways.

Thiago Alcantara- 7

One of the home side's better performers tonight and almost certainly their best midfielder. Thiago caused the visitors defence all sorts of problems with his outstanding vision and he controlled the tempo from early on. Linked up notably well with Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah.

Harvey Elliot- 5

The teenage midfielder did not seem himself today. A dangerous challenge early on by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall seemed to have an impact on his confidence for the rest of his playing time.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6

A second consecutive game out on the wing. An average performance, he made some simple passes and runs however did not set the world alight.

Mohammed Salah- 7

Another solid performance from the star man. The linesman rightly ruled out an equaliser in the first half but showed some moments of brilliance when linking up with fellow star man Nunez. However, he couldn't get himself on the score sheet and add to his seven Premier League goals this season.

Darwin Nunez- 7

A fantastic performance from Liverpool's striker, a perfect example that stats do not tell the whole story. The Uruguay international constantly found himself in space and contributed to nearly all attacking moves. A key figure in The Reds’ winner as his shot was defected off the post into the path of Wout Faes.

Substitues:

Joe Gomez- 5

Brought on in the 86th minute. Did not have enough time to have a true impact on the game.

Stefan Bajcetic- 5

Just like Gomez, he did not have enough time to have an effect on his side's victory.

Kostas Tsimikas- 6

Replaced Robertson in the 62nd minute. Solidified his side's lead and saw the game out.

Naby Keita- 6

Keita provided an engine and never stopped running once he came on. He will hope he did enough to force his way back into the starting 11 against Brentford.

Leicester:

Danny Ward- 5

There wasn't anything Ward could have done for Liverpool's two goals, but the Englishman did deter the opposition’s attempts away when he had too. However, he was at fault for Salah's disallowed goal, as he cheaply gave the ball away to Nunez outside the area.

Luke Thomas - 6

Looked solid in defence and dangerous when going forward. Thomas had a much improved performance after Monday night's 3-0 thrashing at the hands of Newcastle United.

Wout Faes - 3

Wout Faes was the villian of the first half, scoring two own goals and giving the opposition the lead. He didn't make any more mistakes but could not make up for his first half errors.

Daniel Amartey- 5

The Ghanaian was solid throughout the game - he made no major mistakes, but failed to get the spectators off of their feet.

Timothy Castagne- 6

Another solid defensive performance from the Belgian. He caused lots of problems down the right for Robertson as well as dealing with his attacking threat well.

Boubakary Soumare - 6

Soumare was one of the visitors stand out players tonight. His movement and tackling was impeccable, and he provided his side with great defensive awareness.

Wilfried Ndidi- 7

Ndidi put in a very solid performance in front of the back four and broke up play exceptionally several times. Without his presence and stamina, it could have been more than two for the home side.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7

Player of the match for the away side, a fantastic performance from Dewsbury-Hall. Tricky feet, great acceleration and one of his best performances in recent games. His performance was topped off with a goal, even if it did not help his side in the long run.

Harvey Barnes- 5

A forgetful performance from the young winger. A bystander at most and did not offer his side much, both offensively and defensively.

Ayoze Perez - 6

Perez did very well down the right hand side, but just not enough to have the better of Robertson. He was creative at finding space and was one of the main inputs into Leicester's attacking moves.

Patson Daka- 6

A good showing from the young forward. He assisted his side's goal with a well weighted header. However, his game was cut short after a quarter of an hour when he took a harsh knock and was replaced by Jamie Vardy.

Substitutes:

Jamie Vardy- 6

Vardy was brought on after just 15 minutes due to Daka's injury and he put in a solid shift against The Reds. Typical. The experienced striker showed great athleticism and pressed the opposition as much as he could but it didn't amount to anything.

Youri Tielemans - 5

Tielemans was brought on in the 59th minute, replacing Ndidi but he just could not quite get stuck into the thick of it. He will hope to be back into the starting 11 next week, as The Foxes take on Fulham.

Kelechi Iheanacho- 4

His 20 minutes cameo was not enough for him to prove anything and his time was mostly spent tracking back, preventing Liverpool from putting the game to bed.