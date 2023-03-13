Dagenham & Redbridge vs Oldham: National League Preview, Gameweek 39, 2023

Oldham Athletic make the long trip down south to face Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday 18th March. The game comes just over a month after the reverse.

For The Latics, the game carries much less pressure than the last, with them currently sitting in 14th place. For The Daggers, a win would bring them back into the playoff conversation lifting them out of 11th place if other results go their way.

Team News

Dagenham and Redbridge

For the home side, Harry Phipps is out due to concussion protocol. After being forced off in the 4-0 defeat against Wrexham Dean Rance should be back in contention.

Mauro Vilhete is still out but could return to action soon and Nik Taveres will not feature again this season after injuring his ACL in September.

Oldham Athletic

Striker Alex Reid missed the 1-0 defeat to Eastleigh with a hamstring issue and is being assessed to see if he can have any involvement. Dan Gardner and Hallam Hope are both set to miss the fixture.

All other squad members should be fit.

Likely Line-ups

Dagenham and Redbridge: Justham, Weston, Phipps, Onariase, Ling, Hare, Mussa, Sagaf, Robinson, Effiong, Balanta.

Oldham Athletic: Norman, Sutton, Yarney, Hogan, P.Clarke, Kitching, Sheron, Shelton, Rooney, Fondop, Abraham.

Key Players

Inih Effiong

Inih Effiong has EFL experience with Stevenage (Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The journeyman forward has had stints at many clubs in the lower leagues including Woking and Stevenage. He also played for Ross County in Scotland. The target man joined The Daggers on the day of the reverse fixture from fellow National League club Aldershot Town and has impressed so far being, the focal point they have needed.

Dagenham were looking for a forward and got one of the best in the divison in Effiong whilst also weakening another club. The 32-year-old has managed 4 goals and 1 assist in 8 games since signing.

Nathan Sheron

Sheron could be key to the Latics' winning chances (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nathan Sheron has been a changed man since playing in his preferred position in the centre of midfield. Covering at right back througout the duration of the first half of the season, Sheron was often lost and mistakes crept into his game. Since being moved back into midfield, he has shown he is the utility, powerful and fearless strong tackler that Oldham desperately needed.

Tenacious and always up for the challenge and constantly running giving it all for the team. An adaptive and agile the 25-year-old always leaves everything on the pitch and is physically passionate.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The fixture is being battled out at Victoria Road in Greater London. The ground has a capacity of 6,078 and is currently called The Chigwell Construction Services Stadium for sponsorship purposes.

What time is kick-off?

The fixture is played at the normal time of 15:00 on Saturday 18th March 2023.

How can I watch?

There are no match passes in the UK available due to the 3pm blackout, however international viewers can watch the game on NationalLeagueTV.