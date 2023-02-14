National League Round-up: Title race heats up as Notts take advantage of Wrexham

It was goals galore in the Vanarama National League on Tuesday night, as fifteen out of the sixteen sides in action managed to score.

Wrexham dropped points at home for the first time this season, while leaders Notts County capitalized on the opportunity to widen the gap to five points.

Troubled Southend United also showed the fight and determination to beat off Halifax, plus much more action in the fifth tier.

Wrexham 2-2 Woking

A good opportunity for Wrexham to close the gap on league leaders Notts County arrived with the hosting of 3rd placed Woking, but it was a chance not taken, as the Hollywood-owned club failed to win for the first time at home in the league this season.

It was the visitors that struck first, with Padraig Amond heading home at the back post only six minutes in, to put the Dragons' 100% home record in jeopardy.

Unfortunately for the Cards, they couldn't take that lead into the break, as a brilliant Anthony Forde free kick leveled the game up seven minutes shy of half time.

Paul Mullin flipped the match on its head, shortly after getting back underway, as he converted from the penalty spot, succeeding the incident that saw striking partner Ollie Palmer fouled inside the box.

Paul Mullin netted Wrexham's second from the spot (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Woking managed to claw back from 2-1 down, their second also coming from the spot, with Rhys Browne netting on 73 minutes, to share the points at the Racecourse Ground.

Notts County 4-1 Barnet

Goals in the National League continued to fly in with the highest scoring match occurring at Meadow Lane, as Notts County romped to a 4-1 victory over in-form Barnet to retain their spot at the top of the table.

It was in fact the Bees who got themselves in front early on, aiming to continue their 12-game unbeaten run - a defensive error at the back from Notts gifted Harry Smith an easy finish.

The North London outfit carried on defending their fragile one-goal advantage, but only as far as the half hour mark, when Cedwyn Scott smashed home the equalizer from inside the area.

Adam Chicksen added to his eight-goal tally with a good header to put the Magpies in front going into the final 15 minutes.

Denying their opponents any sniff of a point in Nottingham, the hosts went on to score twice again, through Macaulay Langstaff, the first a wicked strike into the top corner, and the second a lucky ricochet from a Jodi Jones shot.

Oldham 2-2 Gateshead

We now scroll right down the table to relegation-battling action at Boundary Park, where Oldham and Gateshead fought out a pretty worthless point.

Heading into the break with the deadlock yet to be broken, it must have been David Unsworth's inspirational half time team talk that fired the Latics up to grab a couple of goals within the first 20 minutes of the half.

Simple tap-ins at the back post from John Rooney and Alex Reid saw the home side two to the good, and on course to leapfrog three teams in the league standings. Though, that wasn't to be, as they were incredibly pegged back by Gateshead.

With nine minutes left on the clock, Kamil Conteh threw them a lifeline with a stunner from range, prior to the equalizer a matter of seconds later, Kenton Richardson scrambling the ball over the line to move the Heed a point closer to safety.

Southend United 2-1 Halifax Town

Amid the possibility of not having a club in less than a month's time, Southend players still gave it their all to bounce back from defeat and carve out a win over Halifax.

Alike both Woking and Barnet, the away side scored first, and controversially in this case. Deep into first half stoppage time, a corner was headed on to Jesse Debrah, who looked to have bundled home using his hand, but the goal was allowed, to some frustration.

That wasn't to matter too much to Blues though, as Jack Bridge went on to level from the penalty spot, then Gus Scott-Morriss turned home from a corner on 80 minutes to set Roots Hall alight, and make it three league wins in a row for the playoff candidates.

Gus Scott-Morriss was on the scoresheet yet again for Blues (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Aldershot Town 1-1 Chesterfield

Chesterfield just keep slipping up at every given opportunity, and now sit 24 points below the league leaders Notts, having been involved in the enthralling title race earlier in the season.

The hosting Shots condemned the visitors to a Jake Hutchinson opener 19 minutes into the encounter, as the youngster slotted home in a 1-on-1 situation.

Spireites did get a leveler merely seconds into the second half - new boy Paul McCallum opened his account at the second bite of the cherry, hitting the bar before firing home, but that was all that Chesterfield could muster, and remain 4th.

Altrincham 1-2 Bromley

Following a miss-out on the target top seven last season, Bromley have been hopingly striving to better their previous outcome and make the cut for the playoffs this time - they took a step closer to that, narrowly beating off Altrincham on Tuesday night.

Captain fantastic Byron Webster popped up in the box to glance home shy of 20 minutes for the deadlock-breaker, shortly before a strike from Michael Cheek put the Ravens two goals up, which they took into the interval.

Five minutes after kicking off for the second half, Alty cut the deficit with a Tyrese Sinclair diving header, but thankfully for the visitors, they could hang on for all three points on the road, taking them level on points with the final playoff space.

It is Boreham Wood who aren't budging from that last playoff spot, and they don't intend to do so in their current form, which sees them 12 league matches unbeaten.

At home on a chilly Tuesday night, solid centre-half Chris Bush rose highest to nod home from a corner and give the Wood a one-goal advantage 20 minutes in.

Solihull, who were beginning to find their feet again in the match, also discovered an equalizer in the process, a stunning half-volley from Jamey Osborne sharing the spoils in London.

Dagenham & Redbridge 0-1 Eastleigh

The Daggers fell to their fourth league defeat in five, as they failed to hit the back of the net at home to fellow playoff-fighters Eastleigh in mid-week.

You could say the hosts were 'masters of their downfall', shipping the only goal of the game from 12 yards, six minutes after kickoff. Danny Whitehall's fierce strike down the middle gave goalkeeper Elliot Justham no chance.

Justham did however keep out Kairo Mitchell's penalty kick shortly before the break, diving to right way to prevent a second for the Spitfires. Just the one would do for them though, now in 9th place, and denied a playoff spot by goal difference as it stands.