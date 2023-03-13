York City vs Altrincham: National League Preview, Gameweek 32, 2023

Tuesday night in the Vanarama National League sees the second meeting between York City and Altrincham in the space of just four days, the latter having dumped their opponents out of the FA Trophy quarter-finals on Saturday.

That Robins' victory at York incredibly makes it their fifth successive win on the road against the Minstermen, and their first at the LNER Community Stadium, which they will eagerly wish to add to come midweek.

It's not a great look for Michael Morton and his side, who are looking to gain revenge on Alty in the aim of widening the six point gap from the drop.

Adding to the heap of misery for York, they hold the league's fifth-worst home record, something that they will be craving to change, a huge couple of home games awaiting this week.

Altrincham's focus doesn't sit too much on the league currently, having adopted a comfortable mid-table position and anxiously wait to see if they can make it to Wembley.

This fixture comes only a week on from City's 3-0 drubbing of Bromley, while it's a chance to return to winning ways in the division for Phil Parkinson's Alty, beaten by relegation candidates Scunthorpe last Tuesday.

Team News

York City

Goalkeeper Ethan Ross is said to have returned to training a day shy of the match, following a concussion, yet won't be up to full fitness for a start, while Ryan Whitley continues to impress between the sticks.

Left-back Alex Whittle will have to settle without playing either of the two visits from Altrincham, ruled out through injury.

On the positive side, key winger Maziar Kouhyar is eager to start, despite missing the previous couple of fixtures with a tooth problem.

Plus, loan defender Mark Ellis is back available after being cup-tied at the weekend.

Defender Sam Sanders, who has been absent through a shoulder injury for quite some time, made in onto the bench on Saturday, but is potentially on the brink of a loan move to aid his recovery.

Nathan Thomas will be out for the season, it has been confirmed.

A late rumour suggests top scorer Lenell John-Lewis may be ruled out through injury, in what would be a massive blow if true.

Altrincham

The Robins don't possess too many injury concerns, as they close in on the final month in their first season as a full-time club.

Cup-tied and unavailable for the game at the weekend, winter signing Regan Linney will be back in contention for a start on Tuesday in North Yorkshire.

Likely Lineups

York City

Whitley; Fallowfield, Crookes, Kouogun, Duckworth; Pybus, Dyson, Hancox; James, Duku, Kouhyar

Altrincham

Byrne; E.Jones, Marriott, Baines, Lundstram, Hulme, J.Jones, Oyedele, Osborne, Sinclair, Linney

Key Players

Lenell John-Lewis (York City)

A proven goalscorer throughout his 17-year senior career, York skipper Lenell John-Lewis has forged himself into Minstermen history, scoring in all three playoff fixtures last term to earn the club a long-awaited promotion.

And he hasn't stopped this season either, with 12 league goals putting him top of the scoring charts for City, albeit over 80% of those have come on the road, so the experienced frontman will hope to increase his home tally on Tuesday, having also netted a late consolation against Alty in the previous outing.

Lenell John-Lewis (right) is York's top scorer this season (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Regan Linney (Altrincham)

Forced to watch Alty's Wembley hopes take a step forward on Saturday, having been cup-tied, winter recruit Regan Linney is back and ready to assist his side to what he hopes is a league double over York.

Arriving from Northern Premier League outfit FC United of Manchester in early February, the forward has continued his fine form across to the J Davidson Stadium, netting on three occasions for the Robins to date.

His qualities across the frontline, including chance creation and chance conversion will sure prove a test for all defenders in the National League.

Regan Linney in action for ex-club FC United (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus)

Previous Meetings

Past meetings between York City and Altrincham are certainly not in favour of the hosts heading into this one.

11/03/2023: York City 1-2 Altrincham (FA Trophy)

12/11/2022: Altrincham 2-1 York City (National League)

25/07/2020: York City 0-2 Altrincham (National League North Playoffs)

23/11/2019: York City 0-1 Altrincham (FA Trophy)

10/11/2019: York City 0-1 Altrincham (FA Cup)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York City's LNER Community Stadium.

Obviously, following the events of Saturday, it is due to be Altrincham's second ever visit to the ground opened in 2021.

What time is kickoff?

As with all other league fixtures taking place on Tuesday evening, the game will kick off at 7:45pm GMT.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase ahead of kickoff, and although it is not all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online, and in advance.

In the case you are unable to attend, you can stream the match live on National League TV, for just £9.50.

BBC Radio York, York Hospital Radio, and Radio Alty will all be providing live commentary, while you can find social media updates from both clubs and Jorvik Radio.