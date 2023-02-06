Oldham Athletic vs Dagenham & Redbridge: National League Preview, Gameweek 28, 2023

Oldham Athletic seek to alleviate the intensifying pressure around their perilous status of hovering tantalisingly above the relegation zone, as Dagenham & Redbridge make their first visit to Boundary Park since their only other in 2011.

They face the mammoth midweek journey having lost their last two matches without scoring, the first time that has happened in sixteen months, while also seeing their top scorer Josh Walker depart for Burton Albion inbetween.

The Latics, meanwhile, will be hoping for a more productive home encounter than their previous one three days prior, whereby they were unable to register a single shot whatsoever - let alone on target - in a measly defeat to FC Halifax Town.

Beforehand, the Greater Manchester outfit had been unbeaten in four, including an impressive 2-2 draw at home to Notts County as well as inflicting a heavy loss upon Dorking Wanderers in their own backyard as David Unsworth's managerial reign finally seemed to get going.

Team News

Oldham Athletic

Oldham have the faraway largest squad in the league from which to make changes, and such was the lacklustre nature of the reverse to Halifax that alterations in personnel are certainly expected.

A guaranteed one will be the absence of in-form striker Mike Fondop-Talom after his red card dismissal in that game, with Timmy Abraham the likely beneficiary to replace him. John Rooney taking up an advanced role in the midfield is also a distinct possibility.

Youngster Will Sutton has not appeared since the start of the year but is back in training, whereas duo Harrison McGahey and Chris Porter are a long way from that stage in their recoveries from injury.

Dagenham & Redbridge

Dagenham's main issues centre around the very area most in need of strength, their defence, where Harry Phipps and Josh Hare will be absent for another week yet through suspension and a back problem respectively.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Ángelo Balanta returned to a matchday squad for the first time all season against Wealdstone and made an encouraging cameo however will be limited to bench appearances while incrementally building his match fitness up.

Omar Mussa could displace Mo Sagaf in midfield after coming on for him at half-time of that game and likewise putting in a strong, purposeful display. Meanwhile, Mauro Vilhete remains out, while the status of George Saunders is unclear.

Daggers despondence following the full time whistle at Wealdstone on Saturday. (Image: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Predicted Lineups

Oldham Athletic | Magnus Norman; Mark Kitching, Jordan Clarke, Liam Hogan, Josef Yarney; Nathan Sheron, Mark Shelton, Ellis Chapman; John Rooney; Joe Nuttall, Timmy Abraham

Dagenham & Redbridge | Elliot Justham; Elliott Johnson, Manny Onariase, David Longe-King, Sam Ling; Dean Rance, Omar Mussa, Matt Robinson; Myles Weston, Paul McCallum, Junior Morias

Key Players

Joe Nuttall (Oldham Athletic)

The 26 year-old target man spent the first half of the season with the fellow relegated side from the EFL last term, Scunthorpe United, before being lured to the Latics by an undisclosed fee. Cumulatively he has plundered eleven goals for sides towards the bottom echelons of this league, including one in each of the festive double-header instalments against leaders Notts County at the very beginning of his Oldham Athletic career. It hasn't been quite as impressive since, with no further inclusions on the scoresheet in roughly a month, but overall signs indicate he will ultimately prove important in the survival battle.

Matt Robinson (Dagenham & Redbridge)

The ever-present epitome of reliability is midway through his seventh season at Dagenham and always makes his presence known, especially with a surprise influx of goals in the behind-closed-doors season which continued into the last. Two and one assist this term represents a descent back to the numbers he has more commonly registered throughout his career, however recent performances indicate the midfielder is starting to find valuable pockets of space again, like Saturday when unlucky not to score through a well-stopped prod from close range while also engineering the biggest chance after his distance piledriver was spilled. Irrespective, he always gives energy and endeavour in abundance.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The famous lower-league outpost of Boundary Park is the venue for this clash, with an approximate 13.5k capacity the second highest across the division behind Notts County's Meadow Lane. It has hosted football matches since 1896, routinely housing between 40 and 50 thousand supporters during a particularly successful era last century.

What time is kick-off?

This contest gets underway at the traditional Tuesday evening time of 7.45pm, likewise the other four games in the division.

How can I watch?

Beyond attending in person, the fixture is available to stream via the National League's exclusive TV platform, on which a single match pass is available for £9.50. Alternatively, there will be live audio commentary courtesy of BBC Radio Manchester.