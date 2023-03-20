Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Quarter-Final, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Leonie Maier of Arsenal breaks past Verena Schweers of Bayern Munichduring the Emirates Cup match between Arsenal Women and FC Bayern Munich Women at Emirates Stadium on July 28, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal are bidding to win their second piece of silverware this season, after their Women's League Cup triumph, while their opponents, Bayern Munich, are hoping to become the fifth different German team to win the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Bayern Munich have never lifted this trophy in its 21-year history, while Arsenal remain the only English side to win the Champions League, when a single goal from Alex Scott was enough to topple Swedish side Umeå 1-0, in a two-legged final.

Since then, they have only got to the semi-finals on three other occasions with their last coming ten years ago in 2013.

The German side come into this tie in superb form. Bayern Munich have won their last 11 games and are unbeaten at home in 13 games, having only lost one game in the league all season.

It has been a period of German and French dominance in this competition since its inception, with a team from either of those countries winning 17 of the 21 campaigns, with Barcelona in 2021, Arsenal in 2007 and Umeå in 2003 and 2004.

These two sides have never met in a competitive match, with the two sides only meeting in club friendlies.

While eight-time winners Lyon remain the outright favourites for this competition, both of these clubs will be hoping they can produce a shock and lift the trophy in Eindhoven in June.

The second will take place at the Emirates Stadium at 8pm on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Alexander Straus will be without Linda Dallman for both legs against Arsenal, as she will likely miss the remainder of this season with an ankle injury.

While Giulia Gwinn will also miss the rest of the season with an unfortunate ACL tear. Carolin Simon is back training with the squad and is available for selection.

Arsenal

Jonas Eidevall would have loved to call upon duo Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema in a game of this magnitude, but the pair remain sidelined with injury.

Embed from Getty Images

Stina Blackstenius may return to the starting line-up after overcoming an illness that limited her minutes against Reading last weekend.

Likely Line-ups

Bayern Munich

(4-2-3-1) Gross; Rall, Viggósdóttir, Kumagai, Hansen; Stanway, Zadrazil; Lohmann, Magull, Bühl; Schüller.

Arsenal

(4-3-3) Zinsberger; Wienroither, Williamson, Souza, Maritz; Little, Maanum, Wälti, McCabe, Blackstenius, Foord

Key Players

Lea Schüller (Bayern Munich)

If Arsenal are to take an advantage back to North London next week then they will have to ensure that they deal with Lea Schüller on Tuesday night, as the striker is one of the most prolific in Europe this season.

Schüller has notched 12 goals in all competitions this season including nine in the Women's Bundesliga. She is averaging 0.84 expected goals per90 and will be hoping she can add to her tally on Tuesday against the Gunners.

Schüller will likely be supported by an attacking trio of Lohman, Magus and Bühl and if she is provided with good chances it would not be a surprise to see her on the scoresheet tomorrow.

Frida Maanum (Arsenal)

The Norwegian midfielder has arguably been Arsenal's best player this season with 11 goals in all competitions. The joint most at the club alongside Blackstenius. But considering Maanum plays slightly deeper than the striker her goal tally is very impressive.

Along with her 11 goals this season, Maanum has assisted seven goals, with the playmaker becoming important to Arsenal's attacking stats.

Her link-up with Blackstenius, Foord and McCabe will be important if Arsenal are going to get important goals away from home.

Match Details

Where will the match be played?

The match will take place in the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

When will the match be played?

The match kick-off at 17:45pm on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

How can you watch the match?

In the UK, the match will be streamed on DAZN and on DAZN's Youtube channel. Highlights will be available to view after the full-time whistle.