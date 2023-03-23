York City sign striker Danny Rowe on loan from Chesterfield

York City have completed the capture of striker Danny Rowe from Vanarama National League rivals Chesterfield, on loan until the end of the season.

Off-the-pitch issues at the LNER Community Stadium recently have provided some confusion to interim manager Michael Morton and his recruitment plan, this deadline day signing becoming the first since Morton took the helm in early February.

Rowe joins in a bid to boost the Minstermen's survival hopes and guide them to a comfortable mid-table, having not the heights expected at playoff contenders Chesterfield.

A career full of goals

Beginning his career with Blackpool Wren Rovers, Rowe caught the eye of many, scoring 63 goals in 68 games during a two-year period, before spending a brief time with Kendal Town, then earning a move to Blue Square Premier side Fleetwood Town.

Throughout his three years at the Highbury Stadium, the 34-year-old endured four loan spells, two of them coming at Stockport, but his highest goal tally being at Droylsden, netting 11 times in twice as many appearances.

He still couldn't the best of his form upon moving to National League Lincoln City, tallying no more than four goals in the 2013/14 season.

It was a divisional drop to AFC Fylde where he found his home and got his scoring boots on. Rowe remained a Coaster until 2020, gaining hero status at the club.

Promotion to the fifth tier was achieved during his third season at Mill Farm, and the striker had chipped in with a magnificent total of fifty goals throughout all competitions that campaign, quickly becoming a fans' favourite.

His efforts were rewarded with the league's Player of the Year, and he continued his fantastic scoring form into the National League, deservedly winning multiple club awards before providing Fylde with silverware in return, scoring the only goal during a 1-0 Wembley win to overcome Leyton Orient in the 2018/19 FA Trophy Final.

Danny Rowe helped the Coasters to an FA Trophy final win in 2019 (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

Having always adopted the aim of playing regularly in the Football League, Rowe departed the Coasters in January 2020, leaving their all-time highest goalscorer with a total of 155 goals across 241 appearances.

And a move to League Two outfit Oldham Athletic was imminent, where he managed to just creep into double figures across 32 games.

But he would never obtain the form he did at Fylde again, with another EFL club, in Bradford City, acquiring his services, yet only for a few months, before Chesterfield's accepted bid. Rowe took six games to finally get on the scoresheet, and added to his tally towards the end of the 2020/21 season, with a crucial brace to keep the Spireites in the playoffs.

For the majority of the current campaign so far, Rowe has plied his trade back on loan at ex-club AFC Fylde, but netting only two goals, before the expiration of his deal in January.

Now looking to apply goals to his game elsewhere, he links up with strugglers York City, to help retain their National League status for a second consecutive season.

"His record speaks for itself"

Securing his first signing since becoming interim boss last month, Michael Morton spoke to Jorvik Radio, saying, "[Danny's] record speaks for itself.

"He's an experienced forward who has scored a lot of goals in and around these levels.

"I think today, in training, you could see his quality in terms of his finishing, his movement, and how he brings people into the game.

Danny Rowe trained with the Minstermen for the first time today (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"He has been a little bit unfortunate with how it has gone this year, but I have had that chat with him and what he wants to do is finish the season strong."

Morton also added that following the conclusion of the regular season, Rowe could head back off to the Technique Stadium to take part in the playoffs.

"Hopefully, he will score a few really important goals for us, then he might go back to Chesterfield in the playoffs and score a winner there for them."

The Minstermen are yet to travel to Chesterfield - Rowe will automatically be ruled out of playing against his former club on Good Friday.

However, he will be available for selection this weekend, when City travel to league leaders Wrexham.