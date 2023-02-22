"My faith means basically everything to me" - York City striker Manny Duku

There are many highs and lows in football, for every player, and York City striker Manny Duku sat down with local radio station Jorvik Radio to discuss both faith and football.

The Dutchman, who boasts a career currently spanning across 17 clubs, had endured the full 90 minutes in the Minstermen's 1-1 draw with Boreham Wood a day earlier.

Bringing an end to a dreadful run of five straight league defeats, Duku hopes the latest result can "drag ourselves out of this negativity."

"Positive energy" following 1-1 draw

Managerless at the moment, City are under the temporary control of Michael Morton, who looks to build on a first league point since early January and guide his hometown club to safety in the Vanarama National League.

30-year-old Duku will also have his own aims to add to his goal tally heading into the final couple of months of the season.

Speaking to Jorvik Radio, he opened up on the post-match atmosphere, saying, "the energy in the changing room was quite positive, because we felt like we had a good game.

"Obviously the result was not really on our side this time, but it was great to hold on, and it is something that we can take into the next few games."

York linger only a point above the relegation zone, and the upcoming fixtures will for sure be crucial for their survival hopes.

The City forward stressed the importance of avoiding the drop: "We have to do it for ourselves, we have to do it for the fans, and the whole club.

"We need to get out of this slump, get some positive energy and drag ourselves out of this negativity we have at the moment with the results."

"As players, we are all sticking together and I know the fans are backing us as well."

"Faith means... basically everything to me"

Another important factor in Duku's life is his faith, which he recently incorporated into an event held at the LNER Community Stadium.

On being asked what it means to him, he replied, "it means a lot, basically everything to me. In those dark or lonely times, I never feel alone, and I always have something to hold on to.

"Also with my faith, you get to grow to know people who are in the faith community.

"Everyone is going through tough times and good times - whatever times you are going through, to know that you are not by yourself and you always have someone to talk to."

Scorer of six goals across all competitions this season, he admitted everyone is welcoming of his faith within the squad.

"For me to believe in God, some might think that's weird, some might think that's amazing, but there is no push-back or anything in the changing room or in football. Everyone just stands for what they stand for."

Highs and lows of football

So many different low moments come around for all players, whether that may be not being selected or injuries.

Duku told the radio station that the latter appears the worst of the lot.

He said, "if you are injured, it's quite frustrating because that's something you can't really control.

"Also, if you aren't getting picked by a manager, you just have to keep going and just wait for your chance and opportunity to come.

"But injuries are something that can really bring you down, because you are around the group, but you're not training with them. You're doing training by yourself."

Looking at the best parts of being a footballer, the Dutchman added, "for players, to be scoring goals, winning games and trophies is the best thing in football.

And York City aren't too far away from a Wembley final and lifting silverware - they host Altrincham in the quarter-final of the Isuzu FA Trophy next month, but more importantly, they must escape the relegation battle.