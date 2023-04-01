York City vs Barnet: National League Preview, Gameweek 41, 2023

A sole Vanarama National League fixture on Monday night sees a demoralised Barnet side travel to face York City, just a couple of days after being condemned to a penalty shootout defeat at Gateshead, which prevented them a place in the FA Trophy Final at Wembley.

But the past is the past and Dean Brennan must move forward in trying to retain a playoff spot that the Bees have held since last November - they are six points from dropping out of the target top seven.

The Minstermen on the other hand, have had off-the-field issues escalate in the lead-up to this game, with things on the pitch not a lot better as relegation creeps ever closer.

Putting that aside, York should feel somewhat confident playing the third-highest scorers in the division after putting five past them earlier in the campaign, a margin which Barnet haven't succumbed to since.

Team News

York City

Manager Michael Morton has again confirmed the absence of goalkeeper Ethan Ross, keeping him out for a further match since his concussion in early February.

Another man who definitely won't be in action on Monday is Dan Pybus, who had been excellent and ever-present in the Minstermen's midfield before falling victim to injury last week.

Winger Nathan Thomas is unlikely to appear again this season so he will not be involved either.

Barnet

After suffering a facial injury in the FA Trophy semi-final defeat at the weekend, Harry Smith won't be available to play and could be out for a long time.

Jordan Cropper's match fitness is currently unknown having missed out on the last outing, yet could potentially be back for York.

Ryan De Havilland should be in contention for a start despite rumours of a slight knock.

Likely Lineups

York City

Whitley, Fallowfield, Duckworth, Ellis, Crookes, Whittle, Dyson, McLaughlin, Dyson, John-Lewis, Forde

Barnet

Walker, Okimo, Potter, Collinge, Fernandez, Wynter, Pritchard, Gorman, De Havilland, Kanu, Kabamba

Key Players

Olly Dyson (York City)

Now into his third successive season with York, versatile player Dyson is in top form and full of confidence, having been rewarded with an England C cap almost two weeks ago.

No one is more deserved than the Minstermen's top assister last term and his efforts in the current campaign can never go unnoticed, with nine goal contributions so far, and looking to add to that.

Olly Dyson has been a standout for the Minstermen this season (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nicke Kabamba (Barnet)

Barnet score goals. That is a proven fact - only the obviously duo of Notts County and Wrexham have more than the Bees' total of 72. And the playoff position that they hold at the moment is largely courtesy of the prolific Nicke Kabamba.

Brennan's number nine has a very credible nineteen league goals this season, with that making up almost 30% of the overall team tally - that includes four crucial braces. There is no doubt that the striker will get at least a couple more before the end of the term but the question is just how many?

Nicke Kabamba is Barnet's leading scorer this season (Photo by Eddie Garvey/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how York City and Barnet have fared playing each other in the past:

01/10/2022: Barnet 0-5 York City (National League)

12/03/2016: York City 1-1 Barnet (League Two)

17/10/2015: Barnet 3-1 York City (League Two)

16/02/2013: York City 1-2 Barnet (League Two)

25/08/2012: Barnet 1-3 York City (League Two)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York's LNER Community Stadium.

Barnet will pay a visit to the 8,500-seater venue for the first time on Monday evening.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 7:45pm BST.

How can I watch?

Tickets are still available to purchase ahead of the match, and although it is not an all-ticket fixture, it is recommended to buy online and in advance.

The game will be streamed live on National League TV, and you can watch for just £9.50.

Live commentary will be provided by BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio.

You can also catch in-games from both clubs and Jorvik Radio on social media.