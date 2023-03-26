"Disappointed for the fans" - York City boss Michael Morton reflects on Wrexham defeat

Wrexham continued their home unbeaten run with a 3-0 win over York City at the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, remaining top of the Vanarama National League.

However, the scoreline doesn't entirely reflect the match, with the visitors frustrating their hosts to just one goal for the best part of the game.

But defensive switch-offs allowed the Red Dragons to add two more to the tally past the 80-minute mark.

City boss Michael Morton reflected on the defeat, speaking to the local press post-match.

"Real effort" but nothing comes of it

Statistically, over the past month or so, Michael Morton's Minstermen have bettered their opponents on multiple occasions, yet have seen a huge amount of those games marked down as a defeat.

Although rarely threatening at Wrexham, the visitors did well out of possession, restricting their opponents to just a single goal until the 80th minute.

Speaking to Jorvik Radio after the match, interim manager Michael Morton shared his thoughts.

He said, "The lads put a real effort in against a really quality side. We knew we had to ride our luck a little bit, and I think that was early in both halves.

"I think they came out at the start of the game and created a couple of chances, that was the same as in the second half.

"The biggest thing for us is trying to stay in the game as long as possible, and then we had to make changes to go after it."

The final couple of goals were partly down to poor defending from York, with Sam Dalby heading home with ease from a throw-in before Elliot Lee was allowed to race through on goal and slot home in added time.

"There was no excuse [for the second goal]. We had two bodies around the lad that scored which was disappointing, and then late on it is one of them where you are open. You don't just want to see us get beat 1-0 or 2-0, you want to go and have a go, and we got done on that last bit there, we switched off."

Ben Foster helped the Red Dragons a big win on his second debut (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

On Wrexham

It is never going to be an easy task to head to the league leaders and try to carve out a result, and that was made even tougher by the fact Wrexham are still yet to lose at home this season.

Despite not taking a fair amount of their own chances, the Red Dragons limited York to just three attempts throughout the ninety, with neither finding the back of the net.

Speaking on the performance of his opponents, Morton said, "You can just look at their record at home - they don't give away too many chances.

"They are an organized team, they get bodies behind the ball, they work hard, and they have obviously got quality so it is one of them where you need to take your chances when they come.

"[Ben] Foster pulled off a good save from [Mitch] Hancox in the second half - any other day, that might have gone in, but it wasn't meant to be."

On new signing Danny Rowe

Only a couple of days following his deadline day loan move from Chesterfield, striker Danny Rowe was thrown straight into the City starting lineup, alongside captain Lenell John-Lewis up front.

The 33-year-old is a proven goalscorer, having etched himself into AFC Fylde history during his six years at the club, scoring over 150 goals for the Coasters.

However, he didn't get the ideal start to his York career at the Racecourse, failing to stand out before his substitution midway through the second half.

The Minstermen boss admitted, "The plan was to give him some minutes today, get some minutes in his legs and get him fit.

"He has not played mass minutes this year but at times you could see his quality, where he brings people into play.

"Against Wrexham, it is going to be limited chances, he maybe had one half-chance but we know, against other teams he is going to get more chances.

"Looking at training the last couple of days, his finishing is top drawer."

Record breaking attendance

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney were in attendance on Saturday, amongst an official crowd of 10,161.

For those who aren't aware, even 5,000 people packing into a non-league stadium is worthy of praise, and it comes as no surprise that the Welsh side's recent attendance ranks as their highest all season.

The efforts of 1,000 York City fans who made the journey across to North Wales, contributing to that record crowd, must also be applauded and commended - Morton spoke highly of the support for his side.

"It is good to be part of it, but we are disappointed, that's the thing. The fans travelled in mass numbers today, they were brilliant.

"We didn't even have to say anything before the game or at halftime. The roar as we were going into the changing rooms before - it was like, we don't say to say anything, just go and give everything.

"You can't fault the lads' work-rate. For the fans, I'm just disappointed we didn't come away with anything."