York City 1-1 Boreham Wood: First half goals ensure points are shared

York City recorded their first Vanarama National League point since early January, as they secured a draw with playoff contenders Boreham Wood.

City took the lead six minutes before the break, with Adam Crookes converting the follow-up after Maxim Kouogun had his original header blocked.

Home fans had their enjoyment quickly limited, as the Wood got back on level terms in first half injury time, through a George Broadbent tap-in from inside the box, which sealed a point for either team.

Story of the match

Three changes for Michael Morton's Minstermen saw trio Ethan Ross, Mark Ellis and Lenell John-Lewis all return to the lineup, following defeat at Wealdstone.

For Luke Garrard and playoff chasing Boreham Wood, just the one switch was made, as Tyrone Marsh earnt a promotion from the bench in place of Danny Newton.

It was the Wood who were applying most of the early pressure, but seven minutes in and Olly Dyson thought he had struck home to give the hosts the lead, albeit denied that delight by the offside flag.

A long throw into the City box caused all sorts of problems minutes later, as the ball fell to Will Evans, who came extremely close with his low bullet, watching his try at goal rebound off the post.

Then it became the visitors who were pushed onto the back post, with Manny Duku rocketing one into the side-netting, after being played in on the right, before full-back Alex Whittle tried his luck from the same position on the left side.

A decent save was forced out of Nathan Ashmore at his near post, preceding a horror miss from new defender Mark Ellis, who brought the ball down at the back stick, before somehow managing to side-foot the wrong side of the post from close proximity, closing off a barrage of overlooked opportunities.

Six minutes shy of the half time break, York had their long throw specialist too, in Ellis, who made up for his earlier error, chucking it in towards Maxim Kouogun, whose original header was blocked off the line, but Adam Crookes was there waiting to fire home to give the Minstermen a rare lead.

However, that one-goal advantage didn't last long, Boreham Wood pegging the home side back within the one added minute at the end of the half.

Tyrone Marsh's dart into the box from the right finalized with a good save from Ethan Ross to deny the striker, but his parry fell to George Broadbent inside the box, who made no mistake to level, tapping into the net.

While City had been well on top for the best part of that first 45, they were forced to resume their search for a goal to take the lead again, which they nearly did with a chance 10 minutes after the restart.

Duku managed to nod back across goal, sending Ashmore scrambling at his far post, but to his relief, the looping header was inches wide of the woodwork.

The Wood received their wake up call from the constant danger their relegation-threatened opponents were causing them, and were close to scoring as a deflected long range strike fell into the path of Lee Ndlovu, though he couldn't compose himself in front of goal, somehow managing to loft into the home end.

Again, it was that man Duku for York who sent another chance wide, this time drilling one just past the right hand post, from the opposite side of the target.

A couple of other decent opportunities materialized for the Minstermen heading into the final 20 minutes, but neither Paddy McLaughlin nor John-Lewis could capitalize.

Tensions were running high down on the touchline, but it was the on-field situation that mattered, and visitors substitute Dennon Lewis came ever so close to netting the all-important winner in injury time, finding himself in a one-on-one with 'keeper Ross, but entirely missing the welcoming target.

That would be the last of the action for a Tuesday night, and whether it maybe a point won, or two dropped, York City move closer to the relegation zone, which is now one point away.

For Boreham Wood, it's a four point gap between them and the playoffs.

Man of the match