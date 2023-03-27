York City vs Scunthorpe United: National League Preview, Gameweek 38, 2023

Scunthorpe United travel to North Yorkshire on Tuesday night for a huge six-pointer against York City, with both sides hopelessly fighting at the foot of the Vanarama National League.

The Iron are looking to avoid the unwanted experience of back-to-back relegations, having only lost their spot in the Football League last season - a feat that their opponents York couldn't prevent back in 2017.

Hugely struggling within the bottom four, they rank five points from safety, and a win is so vital now more than ever, yet Scunny have only managed one on the road so far this campaign.

Standing between them and three points is the Minstermen, who likewise, haven't had the easiest restart to life in the fifth tier following promotion from National League North - despite a strong start, off-the-field issues quickly lead to a downfall which now sees City in 18th, but only nine points clear of Scunthorpe.

It comes as no surprise that both sides emerge off the back of a heavy defeat, each unable to spring a shock at title chasers Wrexham and Notts County, respectively.

The Red Dragons put the Minstermen to the sword on Saturday, sticking three past them, while the Iron were condemned to a 4-0 loss, just a week on from inflicting the same scoreline on Wealdstone.

Team News

York City

Despite an expected return between the sticks last week, Ethan Ross' concussion suffered last month continues to keep him out of action, with Ryan Whitley filling in as goalkeeper.

Full-back Alex Whittle has resumed full training after an injury and should be available for the upcoming game.

Manny Duku's unavailability for the trip to Wrexham may relate to some personal issues - he should be back for Tuesday's fixture.

Scunthorpe United

Prior to United's 4-0 thrashing by Notts County, manager Jimmy Dean confirmed that Tom Pugh would be missing from that one with a hamstring injury, and is expected to be absent from the matchday eleven on Tuesday too.

Alfie Beestin and Marcus Carver both remain on the sidelines additionally.

Likely Lineups

York City

Whitley; Fallowfield, Duckworth, Ellis, Crookes; Pybus, Hancox, Dyson; Kouhyar, John-Lewis, Forde

Scunthorpe United

Billson; Ogle, Richards-Everton, Smith, Wilson; Shields, Rance, Butterfield, Feeney; Bennett, Elliot

Key Players

Lenell John-Lewis (York City)

Before his return for the Wrexham match, the last few games have shown how much the absence of skipper John-Lewis can affect Michael Morton's Minstermen, and they will be extremely glad to have him back going into the final stretch.

Scoring twelve goals in the National League this season, the striker nicknamed 'The Shop' will be hoping to deliver a few more in mid-week.

York City captain Lenell John-Lewis hopes to guide his side to a huge win tonight (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Ben Richards-Everton (Scunthorpe United)

On loan from fellow relegation rivals Yeovil Town, Richards-Everton not only brings solidity to the backline but a wealth of experience across the Football League too, having turned out for the likes of Bradford City and Accrington Stanley previously.

But now the obvious task for the 31-year-old is to help limit goals against Scunny in a bid to lift them out of the drop zone, and to safety - with only six games remaining, the turnaround must begin now.

All smiles for Ben Richards-Everton - But will that be the case come the end of the season? (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

Previous Meetings

Take a look at how York City and Scunthorpe United have fared when facing each other in the past.

17/09/2022: Scunthorpe United 1-1 York City (National League)

12/07/2017: York City 2-2 Scunthorpe United (Club Friendly)

03/05/2014: Scunthorpe United 2-2 York City (League Two)

29/10/2013: York City 4-1 Scunthorpe United (League Two)

27/07/2010: York City 1-0 Scunthorpe United (Club Friendly)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Vanarama National League clash will be hosted by York City's LNER Community Stadium.

It is set to be Scunthorpe's first ever visit to the 8,500-seater venue.

What time is kickoff?

As with all National League fixtures taking place on Tuesday evening, the game will kick off at 7:45pm BST.

How can I watch?

Tickets are available to purchase ahead of kickoff, and although it is not all-ticket, it is recommended to buy online, and in advance.

You can stream the match live on National League TV for just £9.50.

BBC Radio York and York Hospital Radio will all be providing live commentary, while you can find social media updates from both clubs and Jorvik Radio.