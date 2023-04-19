Brighton 3-2 Everton: Seagulls move off the foot of the table with big win

Brighton picked up their first WSL win since November, as they defeated Everton 3-2 to move off the foot of the table.

In a strong first half performance, goals from Elisabeth Terland and Katie Robinson had put the Seagulls in a comfortable and deserved lead.

Katja Snoeijs pulled one back in the second half, before Terland completed her brace ten minutes from time.

Snoeijs’ second before the end made for a nervy ending, but Brighton held on, as Melissa Phillips picked up her first win since taking charge.

Story of the Match

Brighton received a lot of plaudits on Saturday for their performance against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, and the Seagulls picked up where they left off at the start of this one.

Melissa Phillips’ side controlled possession early on and dictated play, a style similar to how Everton usually play, but the Toffees’ passing was particularly slack early on.

Another facet of this game in the opening phases was Brighton’s press. Phillips keen to thwart Everton’s play out from the back at any stage.

Twelve minutes in, Brighton grabbed a deserved lead. Poppy Pattinson floated a free kick into the box that found Elisabeth Terland, who rose above everybody, to head Albion in front, how important could that goal be?

Brighton didn’t relax after the goal and looked to build on their lead. However, their fragile defence almost got themselves into trouble after failing to clear an Everton cross, but in the end, Jess Park’s shot was easily gathered by Lydia Williams.

As the game ticked over the half hour mark, Geummin Lee was becoming more of a factor. Her mazy run into the box lead to a low cross across the face of goal, but no one in a blue and white shirt could turn the ball home.

She then had a shot from distance which was easily saved by Courtney Bresnan, but Brighton were certainly keeping the pressure on.

And they were rewarded for their pressure, as they doubled their lead two minutes from half time.

Emma Kullberg showcasing excellent vision to pick out the run of Katie Robinson, who streaked past her marker, before lobbing the onrushing Bresnan from the edge of the box. Sheer brilliance from Robinson, and Brighton looked in control heading into the break.

Second Half

Everton manager Brian Sørensen elected to make a triple substitution at half time, but they didn’t make a vast improvement at the start of the second half, with more poor passing giving Brighton hope, but the Seagulls couldn’t create any chances early on in the second period.

Veatriki Sarri came the closest, but her shot clipped the outside of the bar, but there were clear signs that Melissa Phillips’ management and style was having a real impact on the relegation threatened Seagulls.

But against the run of play, Everton drew one back. Katja Snoeijs danced her way into the box, and with some excellent close control opened up some space in the box and finesses her effort into the bottom corner.

While the goal did lift Everton, they didn’t create anything clear cut in the aftermath of the goal. Brighton, meanwhile, retreated from their pressing style in an attempt to hold on, but their hard work was almost undone as Snoeijs once again went close, but could only hit the post with her volley.

For all of Brighton’s early control, the latter part of the second half was beginning to look cagey, especially as Park missed from close range to draw the scores level.

And how Everton rued their missed opportunity, as Brighton scored their third ten minutes before full time. Megan Connolly picked out Kayleigh Green down the wing.

The dynamic Welsh player squared it to Terland in the box, and she tapped home to reduce the nerves around the Broadfield Stadium.

Those nerves were only subdued for two minutes, as Everton reduced the deficit once more. Kullberg failed to clear a through ball, allowing Snoeijs to break through and find the far corner for her second of the game.

If those of a Brighton persuasion were nervous when Snoeijs scored her second, they would have been having kittens when they saw that there would be nine minutes of added time at the end of the second half, but they held on to record a vital win in their attempts to stay in the WSL.

Player of the Match: Elisabeth Terland

In a relegation battle, you need players to score goals at crucial moments, and that’s what Terland did tonight. Her anticipation and her positioning were brilliant tonight, and if Brighton are to stay up, she will have certainly played her part.